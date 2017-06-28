Why Pay for Facebook Advertising?

Many new business owners don’t even consider the option of paying for advertising online, in many cases this is because they have a small budget. In other cases, it’s because they believe the hype that free traffic is easy to get and that it will be their main source of visitors to their website.

However, while it is true that there are numerous methods for generating free traffic, it will take a good deal of time to get your website discovered and grow your business to the point where you start to earn money. A better approach these days might be to set aside a small budget for advertising, especially Facebook Ads.

Why Facebook Ads?

Not all online advertising is created equal, some of it actually costs a small fortune whilst other systems are very difficult to learn and use. The advantages of Facebook Ads compared to Google AdWords and Bing Ads are that Facebook is easy to use, relatively inexpensive, and can be extremely targeted. Facebook’s excellent targeting features can help you tap into the exact market you are aiming for in order to run a profitable business.

Ads the Easy Way

With Facebook, as long as you follow the rules for designing your ad, it will get shown to the targeted audience you select. If your ad does get disapproved for any reason, they will state exactly why to give you the chance to fix it.

Since Facebook has 1.8 billion users per month, chances are it will be easy to find people who are interested in your niche, such as playing golf. Set the audience for your ads, such as men and/or women between 40 and 65+ interested in golf, and your ad will be shown to them and only them.

Since they have already indicated in their profile and through their online activities that they are interested in golf, your ad will be shown only to interested people, not broadcast to everyone as is the case with TV ads. GEICO ads are cute but if you don’t drive, you’re never going to buy car insurance – no matter how many ads of theirs you see.

Facebook Advertising Options

There are three quick and easy options when it comes to Facebook advertising. The first is to create a page for your business at Facebook. Make it look great with a logo, custom design at the top, and some interesting content. Then you can start to promote it.

The goal of promoting the entire page is to get viewers to like and follow it. This means that whenever you publish new content, it will appear on their Facebook homepage, commonly referred to as the news feed.

If they enjoy the content, they might click Like, make a comment, or share your post with their network of friends. Think of a pebble being dropped into a pond. Sharing your content will be like ripples spreading outwards further and further as more and more people get to see your content.

The second option is to “boost” a post. Facebook will place a label on your most popular posts – the ones with the most engagement. You can then turn that post into an ad, which will show up in the news feeds of other people also interested in your topic. You set the audience for the ad and see how much more engagement, likes and page likes you can get.

The third option is to create an ad from scratch. Use Facebook’s preset formats and a great image to help you get started. Write a powerful headline and call to action, set your target audience, and you could soon be getting a great return on investment from your ad budget.