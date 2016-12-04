Why Multimedia Is Important with Affiliate Marketing

Mobile, live streaming, photos, videos and more are all important components of good marketing for any type of product – including affiliate products. Affiliate marketing involves using a good mix of all types of media when marketing the products or services that you’re promoting. There are many reasons why multimedia is important with affiliate marketing; let’s go over a few of them.

People Respond to Different Stimuli

Each person you are trying to reach will respond to a different type of material. Some people like to read everything in text form, others might enjoy watching video. Some like a mixture. When you include all types of media you can cover all your bases.

You’ll Get More People to See Your Message

When you use a lot of different media it means your message will be around in more than one place. You might have a video on YouTube, a blog post on your blog, a how to article on your website, and a meme or infographic on social media like Facebook. One type of information will grab their attention.

You Have More of a Chance to Go Viral

Due to using different mediums you will actually give yourself more of a chance to “go viral”. One viral post or image could mean tons of traffic to your website and the product. But, these things really rarely happen by accident. You have to plan them out and do all you can to make it work.

Diverse Media Explains a Product Differently

When you make a video about a product compared to a blog post, they will often have the exact same content, but it’s a way to explain a product and show its benefits in a different way so that people can consume the information in the way they prefer.

You Can Incentivize Your Audience Better

This is especially important when you have them on your email list, social media networks, your blog and following you everyplace. If you share the same exact content in each area it will get boring for them. Sharing different types of content in different places makes it more interesting and relatable to your audience.

You’ll Get More Traffic

The fact is, the more content you produce the more traffic you’ll get. But it can be hard coming up with new stuff. When you use many types of media you can just repurpose older content into a new form and accomplish the same goal.

It’s Easier to Do Promoted Posts

When you have images, video and text in a promoted post, you’ll get more response to it than if it’s just text. In general, audiences like having a combination of types of content that they can read and view. If you’re going to spend money promoting a post, make sure it’s a good one with many types of media.

More Than One Type of Media Stands Out

Imagine how a blog post without any images looks to the reader. Boring? Perhaps. But now imagine that you have created a long form blog post that has images, audio, video, and various graphics. Do you think it’ll be more likely that your audience will read the all text version or the more attractive version?

Using many types of media to promote your affiliate products is a great way to get more coverage for the products, because people like seeing a mixture of media. Images, video, and text are all important components today of getting any message across – including promoting affiliate products.