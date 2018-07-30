Which Social Media Metrics Do You Need to Track?

When marketing on social media, it is important to track your metrics to determine which posts are doing best. This knowledge ensures that you can either create similar posts or reuse them at a future date as your network continues to grow. The location of the analytics will vary from network to network, but should all reflect the amount of followers and activity on your account and the degree of engagement.

1. Followers

This is the number of people who will see your content. Keep in mind, however, that certain networks such as Facebook will “throttle” your content and only show it to about 10% of your audience. In order to get more visibility, you need to get more engagement with the content you post. Therefore, it is no longer about cranking out posts several times a day, but about the kinds of posts that your target audience will respond well to.

2. Page Views

This tracks the number of people who come to your page and hopefully take an action. If they like the page, they can become a follower, and your content will appear in their newsfeeds.

3. Engagement

Engagement at the social networks can be described generally as likes, shares and comments. These are signals to the social networks, especially Facebook, that you are producing meaningful content that resonates with your target audience.

Each engagement is like a vote for that post. The more engagement, the more they will show it to more and more of your followers. You will also see information from Facebook’s ad network that the post is doing better than, for example, 80% of similar posts, and it will invite you to turn your post into an ad, a Sponsored post.

There are pros and cons to this. The first is that if it is content you are sharing from another source, this will not give you any value for your business. The second is that you can’t edit it before you boost it, so again, the wording might be of limited marketing value as compared with creating an ad yourself from scratch.

4. Reach

Reach measures the spread of a social media conversation. How far is your content spreading and how many people are seeing it? A large audience is good, and shows that people are sharing your content. In Facebook, look at Insights, People. You will see:

* Fans

* Followers

* People reached

* People engaged

If you are running a pet-related site and see that 96% of your fans are women, 4% men, but 80% of the audience reached are women and 20% men, it is clear that you are getting shares which are being seen by men.

5. Influence

You don’t need to have a huge number of followers to be an influencer. What you do need is to know what you are talking about in relation to your niche or industry and to produce high-quality posts that will evoke audience engagement regularly.

Your posts, product recommendations and more are all considered to be worth paying attention to, and honest. Tools like Klout and PeerIndex assign people an influencer score to show not just how much people are following you, but also how much they are engaging and sharing. Note: you would need to have a page with your own name on it, and not a business name.

6. Video

Video is booming, especially at Facebook. Publish short videos regularly and see what it does for your engagement levels.

Using Metrics Effectively

Metrics will only ever be a rear-view mirror of what has happened with your social media marketing, but you can use it to try to make more informed decisions about what to publish in the future. At the holidays, for example, see which posts performed best. Save them and reuse them again next year.