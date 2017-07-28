Where to Find Quality Bonus Products to Offer Your Customers and Prospects

There are a number of places to find quality bonus products that you can offer to your customers and prospects. It may take some time and effort, but the results can be well worth it, if you switch them from browsers into buyers.

What Is a Bonus Item?

A bonus item is a deal sweetener. It complements the main product that you are trying to sell. It makes your ideal customer’s life easier in some way and adds to the value of the main product. For example, you might give them:

Checklists

Templates

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

A mindmap

Templates

Worksheets

Additional brief special reports

And so on, all focused around the main product.

So where can you get these great bonuses?

Create Them Yourself

In most cases, it won’t take you very long to create a checklist based on the material that you have created in the main product. If you’re selling a digital product, for example, take the most important points out of the ebook that you have written, such as suggested action steps, and present them in checklist form.

If you are selling a physical product, consider adding a quick start guide, and/or a tip sheet that helps them make the most out of their product.

In some cases, you might even consider offering demonstration videos in order to show people how to get the most out of the product. You can usually create this very quickly yourself using a webcam or even your smartphone. You can also get a helper to film you.

Screen capture software is very popular these days for demonstrating software, or for showing a process online – such as how to create a great PowerPoint presentation. You can even turn your PowerPoint decks into videos.

Put your customer first, thinking about what they would find most useful, and you should have no trouble coming up with great bonus ideas.

Outsource the Work

Outsourcing refers to hiring a freelancer to do the work so you don’t have to. Outsourcing is ideal if it is a task you hate, or one you are not good at, or one that would take up a lot of time when your time would be better spent doing something else.

All of the bonuses you offer instill confidence in the buyer that you care about their success, want to make their lives easier, and are offering them a great bargain.