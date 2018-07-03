Where to Find People Who Want to Interview You

Good media relations can open up a world of opportunities for you as an authority figure or expert at what you do. This is especially important if you are your own brand or business, like Oprah, Emeril, or Tony Robbins. Getting interviewed regularly gives you continual media attention and free promotion, which can lead to traffic, subscribers and sales at your site.

There are a number of ways to find people who want to interview in relation to your niche, industry or business. Here are some to try.

People You Know in Your Niche

Start out by interviewing people you know who are working in the same niche or industry. You can then both use the recording for promotions, as a bonus item, or even as an information item you can sell.

Top Bloggers in Your Niche

Bloggers are always looking for interesting content in order to keep their followers happy. Offer yourself as an interviewee. They get great content and you get exposure. You can also split the money if you decide to sell the recordings.

Make a list of the top bloggers in your niche and contact them one by one. Be sure you don’t offer the same interview material to everyone. You can give them a list of questions to ask to make sure this is not the case.

Podcasters

Podcasters, like bloggers, are always on the lookout for interesting guests to interview. Make a list of the top podcasters in your niche, and offer them some suggestions as to what you would be happy to speak about.

Sending Out Regular Press Releases

All online businesses should send out a press release whenever they have something newsworthy to report, such as:

A new product launch

A live event

A major milestone in the business, like a merger, acquisition or anniversary

…and so on.

Using a press release distribution service can connect you with thousands of media representatives such as journalists and top bloggers who are on the site searching using keywords in order to find their next great story. YOU could be it; not just your press release.

They may feel that you have so much to offer their target audience that they will give you a media pick-up and an interview as well.

Create a detailed media page at your site where busy journalists can go to find out all of the essentials about you and your business. Be sure your contact information is up to date and lists all the best ways to get in contact with you. If they do contact you, follow up promptly in a professional manner. You could soon become their go-to expert in your niche.

HARO

Help A Reporter Out is a service in which you can offer your skills to journalists who might need help from an expert when covering a particular story. The site allows you to connect with more than 55,000 journalists, including ones from top media outlets like ABC, Reuters, Time, and more. Sign up for the free service and watch the invitations flow in. https://www.helpareporter.com/

Host Events Online

Webinars are extremely popular these days. Part information and part entertainment, people in your niche will often attend them in order to learn something new that is presented in an interesting way. You never know who is going to be in the audience. Some of them might be your competitors. Others might be people who are eager to interview you, or perhaps even partner with you in some profitable deal.

Practice speaking in public. Learn how to make good videos of yourself. Master the webinar software, and/or get a helper for each webinar you offer so you can do what you do best: speak about your niche. Chances are requests to interview you after your latest successful webinar won’t be far behind.