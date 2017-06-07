What Type of Videos Do Your Audience Prefer and That Make Them Take Action

There are a number of ways to create and deliver to your audience the kind of videos they want to watch and will engage with, the easiest way to discover what they want is to simply ask them.

Use Your Email List

Simply survey your email lists and don’t forget to also let them know when you have published a new video. Don’t just send them over to YouTube; embed your YouTube videos in your web pages or blog posts. Then track your traffic to see which video pages are the most popular and use that information to make better and more popular videos.

Create a Video Hub Page to Link to Your Videos

If you have a website, create a central page that links to all your videos. If you are running a blog, create a video category and put all your videos in that category. Then all they have to do is click on the category link to see all the videos available. Track the traffic to see which are the most popular.

Check Your YouTube Statistics

Look at your view statistics in your analytics section to see which videos get the most views, likes, dislikes and comments. Make note of these and create more of the same kind of content.

Put Your Niche First

Think about what it was like when you were first starting out in your niche or industry. What kinds of things do you wish had known back then that you know now? Beginner’s how-to content is ideal because you don’t need to be an expert in order to produce interesting videos for your target audience. It’s just a question of the kinds of formats you need to deliver them in.

Choose the Right Format

There are a number of different formats which will work well for most audiences. These include:

“How to” videos

Screen capture videos

Product demonstrations

Reviews and testimonials

Entertaining infomercials

Webinars and other educational videos

How to and screen capture videos are very useful for step-by-step instructions that can be demonstrated visually. In this case, a video can be worth tens of thousands of words and capture the essence of what needs to be done in a way no book or training manual ever could.

Product demonstrations not only show the item to be purchased in action, but also give a clear idea of how the product can improve their lives once they buy it. Seeing is believing.

Reviews and testimonials can highlight the product and show it in action. These are also more credible for your audience if they are created by real users. This type of “social proof” can make people confident that they are making the right choice when responding to your call to action and buying the product.

Entertaining infomercials will work in a similar way. Use them to highlight the products and services you are trying to sell in a way that is interesting and informative. As with all marketing, mention key features, but also make the benefits of the product clear.

For example, car manufacturers always mention the leather seats, but what is the benefit? Are they more durable, easier to clean, more stylish? The truth is they will be all three, but which is most important to your audience? A single man buying a sports car will likely be interested in the style, while a soccer mom will be interested in durability and ease of cleaning.

Webinars, TED talks and other educational videos are soaring in popularity. If your subject lends itself to more of a lecture format, video is the perfect medium. The content should be valuable enough so they feel they have not wasted their time watching it, and stimulating enough to get them to take the next step and perform your call to action. This might be to register for a free ecourse or get a free download so you can put them on your email marketing list, or to “buy now”.

Poll your customers, track your traffic, and assess the needs of your particular niche, then see what a difference videos can make to your marketing success.