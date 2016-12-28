What Should I Put in My Emails for My Email List?

One of the hardest things to do when it comes to content is to figure out what to send to your audience in an email. This list might get you started. But, in general, you want to send emails that have a point. The point will be to educate, entertain, engage, and inspire to action. If you can’t do that, then you may not need to write that email.

Welcome Email

Always send a good welcome email that gives your background, why you do what you do, who you do it for, and how you can help them. Point them to all the help on your website and then tell them what to expect in terms of emails from you.

What to Expect Email

Even though you told them in the welcome email what to expect, you want to tell them again after a couple of days. That way they’ll be expecting more emails from you with what you’ve stated.

List of Tools Email

Be helpful to your email subscribers and send them a nice freebie list of tools that you use and think that they could use too. This will help them see that what you’re going to send in email is helpful to them. This is a good way to prime them to open more of your emails later.

Blog Posts Emails

When you update your blog, it’s a good idea to send the blog post to your email list. You can do that automatically, or you can write a special introductory email to your audience so that they go check out your most recent blog post.

Problem Descriptions

Another email that is good to send is acknowledgement and explanations of problems that you know your audience has. Of course, you want to send them solutions for these problems too, which is a good way to add a CTA to your emails.

Freebies for Problems

While you’re at it, after you’ve told them about a problem, send another email with a freebie for that problem. Hint: Inside that freebie, put a link to a full-priced product.

What’s Happening Email

Let your audience know sometimes what is going on in your life if you can tie it to your business. Don’t go getting personal unless you can find a tie-in. But, when you do get personal and there is a tie-in, you’ll make sales.

Testimonials

When someone says something nice about you, share it with everyone. Send it to your list. Turn it into an entire article about how important your customers are to you and say something nice about the client too. It might incentivize someone on your list to send in their testimonial.

Brag Email

If you get an award, are selected to speak at an event or you finish something and you can relate it to your products or services (and your audience would like it), then share it loudly. It’s a great short email to send and a good opportunity to bring them back to your website too.

Announcements

Early bird sales, sales, invitations to events and more are all good reasons to send an email to your list. Even if you decide to get married, it’s a great thing to let your audience know. One popular internet marketer even streamed her wedding live on Facebook.

All of these emails are great emails to send. When you’re not sure what to send, take a look at this list and see if you can find something to say.