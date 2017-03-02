What Is Your Value Proposition?

Your value proposition (VP) is something about your service or product, such as an innovation or feature, that makes your brand, company, product or service attractive to buyers. You need to be able to identify your VP (which is also called a Unique Selling Point or USP), and you need to be able to tell others about it.

Differentiate Offers from Competitors

You’ll need to study your competitors so that you can figure out where you fit in. Where you fit in will help determine your VP, which will also differentiate you from your competitors. Study how they service the audience and find out where you can fill in the gaps. The gaps are where you will shine and stand out to your audience the most.

Know What Your Audience Needs

Study your audience thoroughly so that you can answer what makes them tick. You’ll need enough information to identify exactly who they are, and exactly what they need. Know their pain points and exactly how you solve them. That way when someone asks you what you do, you can answer with a solution.

Know the Answer to These Questions

Why should my audience buy from me instead of my competition?

How does my product solve my customers problems?

What benefits will my customers get from my product?

If you can answer these questions in as few words as possible (no more than one sentence), in a way that explains it to your audience (and to your team), then you have the start of your value proposition.

Write for Your Audience

Your answer should be directed 100 percent to your ideal audience. Remember that it’s about them and not about you. It’s also for real people and not search engines. You can, of course, include keywords if it fits, but in all honesty, focus more on getting the message to your audience in the sentence.

Use the Right Language

Write in the same way that your customers would. Use the words that your customers would. Your value proposition is not for anyone else but them. It’s how you’ll explain to them what you’ll do for them and why they should pick you.

Not a Slogan or Catch Phrase

Some people get mixed up about their VP. A VP is not a slogan or a catchphrase. It’s also not a positioning statement, although a positioning statement is part of your VP. To get your VP right, you’ll need to understand all the parts of it.

Your VP includes a headline, sub-headline, two or three sentences, and three or so bullet points, as well as the visual images you choose that help your audience get the full message. Remember that an image can relay more information than words in many cases.