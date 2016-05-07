What Is Visual Advertising?

Other than a radio ad, today most advertising is highly visual in nature. Thanks to platforms like Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest, with Facebook and Twitter getting on board with visuals, it’s becoming even more popular online.

Some examples of visual advertising are:

YouTube videos

Instagram posts

Certain memes on Facebook

Twitpics

Snapchats

Each of these are very good examples of visual marketing and advertising. Today, online marketers can’t hide behind a false persona. They have to be open and out in the world about who they are instead of being anonymous. This is a good thing, because the more open and transparent you are as a business owner using visual advertising, the more trust will be built between you and your audience.

Pictorial Ads

Visual advertising is technically pictorial ads using visual cues to market your business that you pay for. But, let’s challenge that notion, because today you can use visual elements in all your online marketing – both paid and free – to spread awareness of your brand. You can do it across all channels that use visual elements, including your website.

A Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and the truth is most people marketing online know that. That’s why they want to use visuals to make their point. This is why Pinterest and Instagram are so popular and why Twitter and Facebook have had to follow suit and add more visual elements to their platforms. Visual marketing and advertising gets results.

Elements of Visual Advertising

The elements that make up visual marketing are imagery, colors, fonts, composition, repetition, humor and basic appeal to humanity by showing images of humans. The more you can humanize an advertisement, the more it will speak to the target audience you want it to, and using clear visual elements will accomplish that.

Making It Work

When you embark on using visual advertising you can make a huge impact, but you have to be very careful to do it the right way. One wrong image or placement can make good intentions go wrong. Remember that everything you do online lasts forever and there is no taking it back.

Tools You Can Use

There are a lot of tools you can use to help you now, even if you know nothing about graphic design. Tools like Canva.com, Pixlr.com and even hiring people inexpensively on Fiverr.com are at your fingertips to help you work on par with bigger businesses, even though you don’t have an advertising firm.

There is so much to visual advertising that you can keep learning it forever, until you have a doctorate. But, the thing you need to know most is how to implement visual advertising in the best way for your business needs and goals.