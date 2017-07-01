Website and Marketing Packages

Let’s Make Your Business a Success Online

With a Website and Marketing Package

Almost every business you know of, will be online in some form or another, almost all will have websites and most will have some form of social media presence.

The trouble however is simple, it doesn’t work.

When you started your business, you didn’t simply set your business up and open your doors and wait for your customers to come to you, you went out and found them and did everything you could possibly do to generate leads and new business. The online world is not that different from the real world in this regard, yet many businesses still believe the myth of “build it (a website) and they will come.”

It takes years of knowledge and continuous marketing to be successful online.

Fortunately for you, my team and I are here to help you to do just that, be successful online. With our help your business can start to be more successful online in just a few short months, we will work with you to understand your business and your customers. We’ll work out a marketing strategy designed to find your prospects, to engage them and to ultimately turn them into customers and raving fans.

Why use my team and I

The simple answer is because I know what I am doing… a longer answer is … Since I first discovered the Internet in 1994 I’ve been helping others understand how to do things and achieve business goals online. I’ve built my own Twitter following up from next to nothing to over 100,000 followers in just twelve months and it now stands at over 230,000 followers. Thousands of people follow my Facebook page, my newsletter is received by thousands and to some I have the honor of being what is known as an influencer within my industry. Just look at this website and the thousands of articles, check out our social media accounts and ask people their for social proof of our expertise.

Select The Package that Suits You





Premium Website Your new website will be built utilizing a commercial WordPress theme which is customized by us to suit, the end result being a website that not only looks great but is also structured correctly and has long term support. Premium Website

Onsite SEO The website is structured to be SEO friendly and we incorporate all of the tools required for quality onsite SEO Onsite SEO

Facebook Posting Facebook has over two billion users and it would be foolish to ignore this, so we include for automatically posting your content to Facebook. Facebook Posting

LinkedIn Posting LinkedIn is the world’s largest business networking platform and we include for automatically posting content to LinkedIn. LinkedIn Posting

Twitter Posting Every business should use Twitter, we include for automatic postings of your content to Twitter. Twitter Posting

Own Content Posting We include for posting of your own websites blog posts to Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn as mentioned above. You will obviously need enough content prior to this being implemented. Own Content Posting

Currated Content Posting Not many businesses have enough content so how about automatically sharing other people’s content on to your social media channels to maximize your business branding opportunities. Currated Content Posting

Content Marketing Blog Every website should incorporate a blog, a blog allows you to write articles and influence not only your audience but also the search engines. The more blog posts you have on your website, the more website visitors you will attract. Content Marketing Blog

Google Analytics Google Analytics is a FREE service that provides comprehensive statistics regarding the visitors to a website Google Analytics

Website Security Business websites are critical applications of any business and as such hackers and those wanting to spread malware are constantly searching for websites to break into and exploit. We include added security features. Website Security

Offsite Daily Backups Your website will be backed up daily by an independent exterior service, this allows us to quickly restore your website should it be hacked or should the hosting server ever fail. Offsite Daily Backups

Professional Hosting We utilize our own dedicated servers housed in one of the largest data centers in the USA. Professional Hosting

Core Updates Your website is built utilizing the most popular CRM in the world, this is constantly being updated to add in enhancements and to resolve security issues, we will update all of the core elements of your website Core Updates

Basic Maintenance We include for up to 20 minutes of maintenance per month this time is none accumulative and is offered on a first come first served basis Basic Maintenance

Share Buttons Allowing your website visitors to share your blog posts gives you an instant source of possible referral traffic and helps build authority Share Buttons

Twitter / Facebook Growth We will actively help you to grow your twitter following and then in turn your facebook following Twitter / Facebook Growth

Articles Included Content is the life blood of any website – with it you can attract website traffic – appear higher in the search engines and promote in within the search engines Articles Included

Help & Advice We are only ever an email away and we love to help our clients with free advice Help & Advice

advantage

$ 200 per month

Premium Website

Onsite SEO

Facebook Posting

LinkedIn Posting

Twitter Posting

Own Content Posting

Currated Content Posting

Content Marketing Blog

Google Analytics

Website Security

Offsite Daily Backups

Professional Hosting

Core Updates

Basic Maintenance

Share Buttons

Twitter / Facebook Growth

Articles Included

Help & Advice

$500 Setup Fee marketeer

$ 350 per month

Premium Website

Onsite SEO

Facebook Posting

LinkedIn Posting

Twitter Posting

Own Content Posting

Currated Content Posting

Content Marketing Blog

Google Analytics

Website Security

Offsite Daily Backups

Professional Hosting

Core Updates

Basic Maintenance

Share Buttons

Twitter / Facebook Growth Your monthly fee includes a limited amount of time the larger the monthly fee the more time - we will use this time to grow your followers Limited

Articles Included one per month

Help & Advice

$750 Setup Fee dominator

$ 500 per month

Premium Website

Onsite SEO

Facebook Posting

LinkedIn Posting

Twitter Posting

Own Content Posting

Currated Content Posting

Content Marketing Blog

Google Analytics

Website Security

Offsite Daily Backups

Professional Hosting

Core Updates

Basic Maintenance

Share Buttons

Twitter / Facebook Growth Your monthly fee includes a limited amount of time the larger the monthly fee the more time - we will use this time to grow your followers Limited

Articles Included four per month

Help & Advice

$750 Setup Fee punisher

$ 1000 per month

Premium Website

Onsite SEO

Facebook Posting

LinkedIn Posting

Twitter Posting

Own Content Posting

Currated Content Posting

Content Marketing Blog

Google Analytics

Website Security

Offsite Daily Backups

Professional Hosting

Core Updates

Basic Maintenance

Share Buttons

Twitter / Facebook Growth Your monthly fee includes a limited amount of time the larger the monthly fee the more time - we will use this time to grow your followers

Articles Included ten per month

Help & Advice

$1000 Setup Fee

We’ve Completed Hundreds of Projects

Yours could be next.

Just think with any of these packages you get a real quality website on a lease type basis, that will be redesigned every two to three years or even sooner if we decide it needs to be, to meet the needs of your target audience. You’ll get hosting on our own dedicated servers, we’ll look after all of the security issues, core updates and such like and we’ll even backup your website on a daily basis and scan for malware every four hours just to be sure your website is kept in tip top condition.

Not only that I’ll work on your marketing, I’ll ensure the website is designed to be the best it can be in terms of search engine optimization and conversion rate optimization, and I’ll ensure every article we produce meets my own strict guidelines.

To you this means that you get an exceptional website, you get help with the marketing of it and dependent on your package, you’ll either generate big returns on your investment or smaller ones. Whichever package you select, you get access to me, to ask any questions that you might have.

Order your new website and marketing package now





Let’s give you some details

Premium Website

Our websites are designed utilizing predesigned WordPress themes. We find that by using commercial themes that we purchase, the themes offer our clients the very best in terms of design and ongoing flexibility and support.

Our websites are designed to look visually stunning and meet the needs of not only you but more importantly your customers.

On Site SEO

Your new website will be setup to be search engine friendly this means that it will be structured correctly to aid optimization. We will also incorporate additional coding known as plugins, amongst other commercial SEO plugins we will install Yoast Professional giving you a distinct advantage.

Social Media

Everyone is on Social Media and so should you, in fact we make it super easy for you to not only be there but to be seen to be there. By incorporating the tools to allow you to automatically share your own content. Which means that provided you have the content and a piece of content can and should be shared more than once, your website will post content automatically every few hours to your social media channels.

I also understand that not everyone can produce lots of good quality original content so we also have a tool that allows you to share industry news from others within your niche automatically to your social media followers.

These combined social media posts will ensure your social media channels are buzzing with activity and helping to make you the go to expert.

Content Marketing blog

Every business should have a Blog (business leads organically generated) and this should form part of your website. In this area you should aim to educate, solve and answer the questions, problems, etc., faced by your target audience as they relate to your products or services.

Google Analytics

Google Analytics is a freemium web analytics service offered by Google that tracks and reports website traffic. It is now considered to be the industry standard and we install the tracking code for this within all websites.

Website Security

Every website we build incorporates added security to try and keep hackers out. Consider the impact of having your domain name blacklisted by Google, not only would this impact your website but your emails would suddenly stop being delivered. We take this threat seriously and work to help ensure it doesn’t happen.

Offsite Daily Backups

Every single website is backed up daily, this means that every single file and database is copied and stored offsite. This happens automatically without any client involvement, and we keep an archive going back a few weeks / months of all websites. This allows us to restore any website should it be hacked or should something else happen.

Professional Hosting

We have our own dedicated servers, these are housed in one of the largest data centers in the USA. Our servers are constantly monitored and software is regularly updated.

Core Updates

Your website is built utilizing WordPress CMS, this is constantly under development and we keep all of the core files up to date to help ensure security and functionality.

Basic Maintenance

Your website will need to be maintained, things updated… small changes made. We include for up to twenty minutes maintenance per month, this time does not accumulate and work is carried out strictly on a first come first served basis.

Share Buttons

We incorporate share buttons within your website so that visitors to your website can share your content on their social media channels.

Twitter / Facebook Growth

We can actively grow your Twitter following, ours grew by over 100,000 in just twelve months. We can also help grow your Facebook following… giving you an active growing presence on these two social media platforms.

Articles

We can provide professionally written blog posts. These are written to be search engine friendly and meet the needs of your audience.

Help and Advice

We’re always here to help. All our customers can email or call us with any questions they might have, I might not know all of the answers





Not everyone is our target customer, if none of this resonates with you, if you don’t need help marketing your website, building up your social media channels and making a return on your investment then please go place an order with one of our competitors. Our clients come to us, for results.

Notes

Websites typically take 6-10 weeks to develop and deploy During this period and indeed afterwards we will ask question, seek clarification, etc… and your timely response helps us achieve deadlines, etc. Websites are leased and not owned by the customer. We do not tie customers down to contract lengths, use these websites for as long or as short a period of time as you like … as we need to retain you as a customer for two years to make this pay, this means our success is tied in, to your success. We are here to help in anyway that we can, if you have questions, need guidance then ask away.