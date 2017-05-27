Ways Videos Can Drive Traffic Away

Videos seem to be everywhere online and it’s obvious to see they appear to be booming in popularity, so business owners can be forgiven for thinking that videos could be a great way generate additional traffic to their website. However, it’s not as simple as that and there are actually a number of reasons why videos can actually drive traffic from a website without the small business owners (website owner) even realizing it. Here are some of the main reasons, and what you can do about them.

Poor quality video

People looking miserably uncomfortable on camera

Poor content

Poor user experience

Poor match

Too much hype

Too boring

Recommended videos sections

Poor Quality Video

If you are going to make a video, you need to make sure that the content is of a reasonably high quality. You need to buy a good camera or webcam and a decent microphone. The audio quality must be good enough for people to hear what you have to say easily. You need to check your sound and lighting to make sure the user is having an optimum experience. Videos that look too “homemade” are not likely to impress your prospective customers, but similarly those they look over produced can also have an over the top sales taste.

People Looking Uncomfortable on Camera

A lot of people are shy and self-conscious. They want to use video to market their business, but look nervous and their delivery shows. Solution: Use PowerPoint slides about your product, with images of it, and add a voiceover.

Poor Content

This refers to what you actually put into the video. Script the video in advance to make sure that it covers all the points you wish, and is of sufficient interest for people to want to stay until the end rather than click away from your website.

Poor User Experience

A poor user experience can be defined as the video not playing back well. This can often happen if you try to play the video directly from your website rather than from a quality streaming service such as YouTube or Dailymotion. Video files are extremely large and often pop, jump or skip as they play. They can also play very slowly and the sound can be compromised as a result.

If your site isn’t mobile-friendly, it will make matters worse. To give the best user experience, upload to your video to YouTube and then embed your video at your site.

Poor Match

Poor match refers to the content or style of the video not being suitable to the topic of the video or to your business. For example, if you are a serious software company selling extremely expensive products to corporations, videos that look homemade will not be effective. The mismatch will cause people to click out and look for other solutions.

Too Much Hype

There’s nothing more annoying than commercials where the person builds up the product without offering any real information. There’s no need to shout and scream to sell well. Focus on your customers and how your product helps your users.

Too Boring

Some videos can have too little hype and simply end up being boring and who wants that? They can also be long-winded, with poor visuals and a dull script or presentation style. For example, if you are doing video interviews, try to make sure you don’t just have “talking heads”. Break up the back and forth between the two or more people at the interview with some high quality supporting visuals adds to the visuals and helps people connect.

Recommended Videos

YouTube is great for embedding your videos to your site, but one feature that might drive traffic away is the recommended videos thumbnails at the end of each video. In some cases this can be a good thing, because it might recommend more of your videos. On the other hand, they might be videos produced by other people, in which case you will be losing traffic.

The best ways to overcome this is to do the following for each video you create:

Create playlists based on themes Use end screens Use cards

Use these tips to ensure that your videos continue to drive traffic to your website.