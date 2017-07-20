Ways to Make Your Marketing Emails Stand Out

Some digital marketers claim that email marketing is dead and social media is the only way to go, this is simply not the case. Email marketing is alive and well. Statistics show that two out of every five minutes a person is on a smartphone is spent checking email.

This being the case, it’s important to make the most of your email marketing list. You’ve worked hard to build it. Leverage it as a valuable marketing tool by mailing to your list regularly – and above all, making your emails stand out from the crowd.

There are a number of ways to do this. Here are a few suggestions:

Great Subject Line

Every successful email that will bring in profits starts with a great subject line. If they don’t open your email, they will never read your content or take the action you want them to, such as to buy now.

Look in your inbox. What kinds of emails do you regularly open? Study the subject line. Can you adapt it for your marketing purposes? Track your open rates. Which of your subject lines is getting the best response?

Make a copy of each of your winning emails in your email marketing platform and mail them again in the future, such as in the next three to six months. People will be coming on and off your list all the time, and chances are that anyone who is still on the list won’t remember the email if you don’t send it out too often.

Segment Your Lists

If a reader does buy from your promotional email, move them over from the prospect list to a customer list for that product. Use the automation feature at your email marketing platform to segment the list. In this way you won’t keep emailing them the same offers over and over again for something they have already purchased. This means your emails will stay fresh, up to date and relevant.

Email Interesting Content

Just because something is free does not mean it should be low quality. Make sure that your content emails are a representative sample of the high quality of the products and services that you have to offer, and are genuinely useful.

Create Content with the Potential to “Go Viral”

Pack your emails with the kind of information that reader will not only find interesting enough to keep themselves, but will also find valuable enough to forward to their friends. Content with a high potential to go viral or be spread widely include:

Top tens

Checklists

Frequently asked questions

Special reports

Cheatsheets

Mindmaps

…and more.

Brainstorm the main issues people have when they are first starting out in your niche, and create a range of free handouts and contents about them. Show you can offer real solutions to real issues and your prospects will be much more likely to buy from them.

Offer Variety

Readers don’t want the same types of emails over and over again. Mix it up from time to time with:

Surveys

Contests

Quizzes

FAQs

Hints and tips

…and so on.

Create Great Offers

If you do send out a promotional email, offer readers such a great deal that they would be foolish to refuse it.

Email Regularly

Create a regular calendar of emails. Use your autoresponder, or follow-up area, to send out evergreen emails that won’t go out of date. Create each email once and it will keep earning for you over and over again. Use your broadcast emails for news, special time-limited offers, and tie-ins with special dates like Christmas. Make every subject line count.

Try these techniques and see if you can make your emails stand out from the crowd so you can boost your open rate and sales.