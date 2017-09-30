Ways to Boost Conversion Rates with Earned Media

Earned media can help boost conversion rates in a way that no other marketing activity can. If you are not already actively cultivating a relationship with the media, it’s time to start and see how effectively it can boost your business.

What Is Earned Media?

Earned media refers to media exposure you’ve earned through word spreading about you, rather than paid exposure like ads.

Earned media can take many forms, but the most effective can often be getting press mentions from reliable publications – especially ones related to your niche. You can also use a press release distribution service, which journalists and top bloggers will often search through to find news about a particular topic or niche.

The Trust Value of Earned Media

Earned media increases trust and credibility because it is an outside endorsement of your company rather than ads or publicity you have created. That increased level of trust makes your brand stand out and seem to be worth paying attention to.

Conversions

There are several different conversions to consider.

1. Social Media

Earned media can help you boost your social media success, so that when you do publish content at Facebook, for example, you will be more visible, and can get more:

Likes

Shares

Comments

Followers

Your target audience will be more willing to interact with you and spread the word about you. Create highly shareable content and announce it in your press releases, or include it as part of your press releases.

Promote your press release

When you issue a press release, use any buttons they might have at the site to share it at the social sites.

Share your earned media

Check your press release and media pitching results. The analytics should show you a list of media pickups. Share the top pickups with your target audience.

2. Subscribers

One of the best ways to build an email marketing list is through offering some form of content that will be of great interest to a large number of people in your niche. This might take the form of a free ebook, ecourse, or similar item that will help your target audience solve a common problem related to your niche.

Create:

a) The free item

b) A new email marketing list

c) A sign-up form for the free item

d) A landing page (squeeze page) for people to sign up to get the free item

Track the number of subscribers you get from the promotion. Note that they can continue for many days or even weeks afterwards.

Once they are on your email list, you have a chance to convert them from browsers to buyers.

Promote the landing page URL on social media too.

3. Sales

You need steady sales in order to stay in business. Your earned media can help with that goal. In addition to emailing product offers, you can:

Launch new products

Send out a press release every time you launch a new product or service, making it clear why it is new and noteworthy.

Create great special offers

Tie in your offer to the news, a holiday, the season, or other special events. Track your sales. Cross-promote with social media.