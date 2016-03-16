Video Marketing – Don’t Sell – Show Passion Instead

Nothing engages more easily than video and creating a video advertisement is an awesome way to get the word out about your businesses offerings. However, all too often you come across as sounding like a used car sales person instead of someone who is trying to inform, educate, engage and help your audience. So, let’s have a look at what helps make a video advertisement work.

Tell a Story

Everyone has a unique story, as does your business and its products and services. When you tell your story you should be honest, transparent and happy to share your complete story. The story should be related to your target audience so that they connect and engage with it.

Show Your Excitement

When you’re talking in a video about your niche, show how excited you are about what you’re saying or doing. Show your audience just how passionate you are and how you love the niche your in.

Show Your Face

Your eyes tell their own story and people want to see them. Don’t be afraid to show your face when you’re telling the story, because that will help your audience see the passion you have and they will warm to and engage with you much more as a result.

Make Them Interactive

Take the time to include links to facts and to other videos of yours inside the video you’re creating, this extra work really pays off. Links with clickable titles inside the video will help your audience digest more of your content.

Use Appropriate Music

You can find royalty free music to use for your videos that will help tie everything together in an emotional way. Music can connect to your audience members’ feelings faster than almost anything else.

Drive Traffic

Use the video to drive traffic to your main products and/or services by mentioning them at the end of the video or in the description box, depending on where you host your videos and what the terms of service are.

Ask for Input

Your audience members will get excited when they see how passionate you are about your story. When you ask them to share their story, they’ll feel really enthusiastic and more relatable to you in their own telling.

Relate It to Something Else

If at all possible, relate your products and services to something else that is good, such as a charity. You can donate a percentage of all profits to a particular charity that you’re passionate about, which can help you become even more passionate about getting the word out about your products and services.

The fact is, when you show your feelings about your niche and how it helps people whilst really show your audience who you are and what you are there for, they’ll be very supportive of you. The reason is that they’ll feel as if you relate to them on a whole different level than if you didn’t show your passion. Your appetite for helping your audience will shine through loud and clear in all your actions and interactions and your audience in turn will reward you for it.