Using Real Time Marketing to Draw in New Customers

When you use real time marketing, you’re using marketing in a proactive way on the spot. For example, if an important event or news happens that you can relate to your business and you know will mean something to your audience, and it ties into your current marketing strategy, then you’ll create content right then to address the situation.

It can be an article, a blog post, a podcast, a Facebook Live, an unannounced webinar or something else that you decide to do right now in real time to further your brand.

Let’s look at some examples.

Respond in Different Ways on Social Media

Responses that you make on social media can be considered real-time marketing. A good way to do this is to show your personality instead of acting like a “brand” that is robotic, boring, or always serious. You can use emojis, gifs, images, and even sarcastic replies if it fits in with your brand and you know that your audience will like it.

Speak Out on Current News Events That You Care About

There is a commercial right now for Burger King that addresses the current news about net neutrality. This commercial has nothing whatsoever to do with Burger King in a way, but it is still a good way to get your brand out there on a side of a political or social event that you care about and you know your audience also cares about.

Celebrate Milestones

A great way to use real-time marketing is to respond to milestones of your brand – and your customers’ too. It depends on your business model but if someone has been a long-time customer, why not tell them “thank you” in a public way on their birthday or year anniversary of being your customer? People who aren’t your customer yet, such as their friends, will see that and want to be your customer too.

Holidays and Special Named Days

This is a great time to plan a social media campaign. It’s a good opportunity to reward a long-time customer with a coupon code for a free product or give away coupon codes to lucky winners who answer a question first, correctly, or intelligently. There are lots of ways to incorporate holidays with this idea. You can have drawings that are public while online too, which will draw more attention to your brand.

Do a Facebook Live to Answer a Question

If you’re active on social media, you’ll see a lot of questions and answers. The questions are great fodder for an immediate Facebook Live event. It’s a great way to show your audience you care, and they’ll love that you answered a question live like that.

As you can see, the entire point of real-time marketing is to go with the flow and do something to spread awareness, sell something people need right now, or add value to your audience in a way that will really resonate with them.