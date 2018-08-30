Types of Transcripts You Can Use to Add Value

When you order transcription, the transcriptionist will want to know what type or style of transcription you want to get. The style will often inform the price, but also what you plan to do with the transcription once it’s completed.

Business Transcription

This type of transcript is often called a “clean” transcript. This style provides a transcript that is edited and paraphrased to make it easier to read. This type is usually used for teaching purposes.

For example, if you host a round-table discussion with several speakers, a verbatim transcript will be very difficult to understand since verbal communication is so different. But, if you ask the transcriptionist to do a clean transcription, they’ll fix it so that transitions and thoughts are organized for understanding.

The transcriptionist will remove slang, interruptions, and other irrelevant comments that don’t add to the content or promote understanding of the content. The document will look like a report or book, with clear headings, topic separations, and paragraphs. However, the meaning of all the speakers will not be changed. In fact, they may fix words that could cause a misunderstanding to the point that it looks nothing like the transcript, to follow a speaker’s intent.

Smooth Verbatim Transcription

This is a type of transcript that is used when you want a verbatim transcript that is slightly cleaned up so that it is easier to read, or smooth to read. But, it leaves in a lot of the interruptions and isn’t as clean as the business type. It makes the transcript easy to read and includes some types of light editing such as removing the “ums” and “ers” from the text.

This makes it a lot easier for the reader but doesn’t change what was actually said – even if that may cause misunderstanding since the text doesn’t translate as well as audio when it comes to jokes, sarcasm, and other emotions that are hard to get through when transcribing. But, if you need to document what was actually said more than the possible meaning, this is the type of transcription you should ask for.

Strict Verbatim Transcription

This type of transcription includes everything the speakers said, void of any care about whether it makes sense or not. Your transcriptionist will transcribe every cough, laugh, um, slang or mistake exactly as it was said.

This is the type of transcription issued in a courtroom and for any legal proceedings. Whether or not grammatical errors were made, the speakers are recorded saying everything they said, including pauses, errors, laughs and so forth. The transcriber literally notes down every single utterance that the speaker vocalizes in the order it happens, including interruptions, “I see”, and so forth.

Enhanced Transcription

This type of transcription is often used for creating case studies, work books, or using portions of the transcript or what was actually said to create an entirely new piece of content. For example, if you performed an interview with someone and you talked about a variety of topics, but you then choose to pull out only the questions and answers related to one topic.

Likewise, the transcriber will remove grammar errors, fix misunderstandings of information, and highlight what’s important about the interview, round table, or another recording. This type of transcription doesn’t really work for closed captioning. It works best if you’re trying to repurpose the audio content into a new format.

These are the types of transcription you may choose to use when you embark on transcribing your audio or video. You may want to try different methods to find out what works best for your business and your purpose for doing it.