Top Holiday Marketing Strategies

If you want to succeed in increasing customers, boosting sales, and more during the holidays, then you need a plan of action. Set yourself up for success and that’s what you’ll experience. If you don’t plan for anything and let the wind carry you through, you will not meet your goals and you’ll start the year off on the wrong foot. Try these holiday marketing strategies for success.

Get Personal

Personalize your marketing messages even more. Rewrite your audience personas to incorporate how your target client might react about various things during the holidays, such as spending money on themselves or others.

Get Your Team Involved

Whether it’s contractors or employees, if you get everyone on board with the holiday spirit you’ll spread the word about your events even faster. Get your team to post on social media, blog about it and get the word out.

Tap into Emotions

People are pretty emotional during the holiday season to start with, but if you can tug on their heartstrings even more, you’ll get the benefit of it. You can sponsor special events and have contest that offer prizes that are close to home, and you’ll get that emotional response you need.

Tie Your Campaign to a Charity

Tie every single campaign you do during a specific time period around the holidays to a charity. For example, every year the Salvation Army has their Angel Tree. You can sponsor angels on the Angel Tree with a portion of the proceeds from each sale.

Solidify Your Holiday Branding

Update your logo, the fonts and colors on your site along with your profile pictures. Make them look more like the season you’re celebrating, and you’re sure to make people feel more festive.

Fit Your Brand to the Holiday

Some brands tie into the holiday more than others. You really can’t force it, but you can call a promotion a Thanksgiving Promotion or a Christmas Promotion just to bring in these holidays.

Make Sharable Social Updates

One thing people like doing during the season is sharing. Make a nice meme with a coupon code on it so that your audience will share it with others, and you’ll make more sales.

Celebrate Your Customers

The holidays are also a great time to celebrate your customers. Create something digital to give out to them for free that will help them. People love checklists and cheat sheets.

Getting your holiday marketing right makes a huge difference in whether or not you come out ahead or behind. The holidays can be a very busy time for everyone, but if you set things up right and early, you’ll succeed.