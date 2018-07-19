Top Features for Selling on Amazon and How to Get the Most from Them

There are a number of ways to sell on Amazon that can help you make the most of the opportunity to be visible at the largest eCommerce store in the world. Around 40% of Amazon’s total unit sales come from third parties – ordinary people just like you who want to cash in by selling products they love.

The most common program is Amazon Marketplace. Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is also very popular.

Getting Started with Amazon Marketplace

With Marketplace, you can sell in more than 20 categories. Amazon takes a percentage of the sale of the item. You also get a postage allowance to ship the item.

Professional sellers can apply to sell in at least ten additional categories, for the fee of $39.99 a month plus additional selling fees. You also get a shipping allowance. Professional makes sense for more expensive items and restricted categories, but you need to keep up your sales volume each month to cover all the fees.

Becoming a Marketplace Seller

First, decide what you want to sell. Check out the eligible categories here

Click the button on the bottom of the page to become an individual or a professional seller. Fill out the application. Then you will be ready to list your items. You can list them one at a time, or list them using a bulk tool you can download free from Amazon.

The item must already be in the catalog at Amazon, or have a bar code or other universal identifier such as UPC/EAN and SKU. For each item, indicate how many you have to sell, the condition of the product(s), and shipping options, such as parcel post, priority mail, and so on. If you only have a few items, you can go to each product page and click on the marketplace tab to sell them yourself, and most importantly, see what price the product is currently being offered at.

Fulfilling the Orders

Once you list your offers, customers can see them on Amazon.com. They can give reviews of you as a vendor. Amazon customers expect speedy service. Be sure to check for orders at least once a day and get them out in a timely manner.

The Importance of the Condition of the Item

To describe the product, you have various choices, including New, Like New, Very Good, Good, Acceptable. When in doubt, grade it down. Good condition can affect your reviews, and good reviews mean more sales.

With features like 1-Click and a brand millions trust, Amazon helps customers make quick, easy, worry-free purchases. Make sure that when customers see your offer it is accurate and complete, including high-quality product images.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA)

FBA allows small business owners to ship inventory to one or more Amazon fulfillment centers, where the products are picked, packed, and shipped by Amazon, so you don’t have to lift a finger. They offer customer service and returns as well, to help you save time and grow your business without having to do everything by hand yourself.

As long as your product has a UPC/EAN and SKU, it is eligible. Imagine you order 10,000 units of a hot product from a Chinese factory at a low unit cost that you know will sell well online. You can’t ship all that to your house and store it and it would take a lot of time to do the orders yourself by hand. Using FBA means you ship the units to one or more Amazon locations, and they do the rest. Price your product competitively to cover all costs and you have the chance to sell hands-free on Amazon.