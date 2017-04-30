Top Collaboration Tools to Try

There are numerous collaboration tools available today that you can try out to make your workday go smoother. It’s hard to collaborate sometimes without the right tools. Emails get lost, tools can be hard to use, and then missed information can cause headaches and downright serious problems with succeeding.

Slack

This messaging app makes it possible for groups to work together in a better way than just email. It has a lot of customized options and it integrates with many other tools. Within Slack, teams set up channels to have discussions about a topic. You can even have one-on-one video calls via Slack if needed.

Link – https://slack.com/

Red Pen

When working with visual information, this option will help you get your point across faster. You can drag book covers, graphics, and other visuals into the comment function. Then you can make comments on each area of the work so that it’s totally clear what you’re talking about.

Link – https://redpen.io/

Google Docs

Most people must work with some form of documents. Google Docs allows you to keep them and have different versions all in one place. Your group can work together on one document simultaneously and independently, leaving notes for the other collaborators along the way.

Asana

This is a project management system. If you work on projects with one or more people, this is a good product to try. It’s cloud based and can be accessed using a variety of different hardware like tablets, phones, and PCs. You can assign tasks and create entire projects with many people working on them.

Link – http://www.asana.com/

Zoom

This is a webinar and online meeting solution that works well. It’s a paid option and it works better than Skype for calls or other software out there. It’s not that expensive either, so it’s a good choice if you like to get your team together; you can see them all and each share your desktops or watch videos and presentations together.

Link – http://www.zoom.us/

Wrike

For proper collaboration, you need a way to provide feedback and put on the tasks that you need to do each day to reach your goals. You can set up a pop-up message to come up on the corner of your desktop (or theirs) so that they get the information in a timely manner and don’t have to wait on them checking email.

Link – http://www.wrike.com/

Dropbox

This is not often thought of as a collaboration tool, but a storage system for your files. However, it’s possible to also work together on files in Dropbox if you’ve set up the permissions correctly. You can send a link to one file at a time, or invite people to a folder to work together.

Link – http://www.dropbox.com/

Hiver

This plugin works with your browser and Gmail to turn Gmail into a powerful collaboration tool. It can even help to make your gmail.com a help desk. For example, you can make shared folders for a support email address that all your customer service professionals can access through their email address.

Link – https://hiverhq.com/

Missive

Turn your Gmail into threaded conversations, assignments, and so forth through shared labels. You can also create receipts so that you know when people have read your email. You’ll use collaborative writing, snooze, pinned conversations, one-on-one chats, and even schedule emails to go out later.

Link – https://missiveapp.com/

Trying collaboration software won’t cause you to break the bank, but it can cause you to grow your business to new heights.