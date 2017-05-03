Tools to Help Your Business Become More Customer Centric

The more you can get to know your customers, the easier it will be for you to add value to their lives and to succeed with your marketing. If you know what they want out of life, what their pain points are, and what keeps them up at night, you can focus on each customer individually and create products and services within your niche to meet these needs.

Google Analytics

The truth is, Google offers so many ways to learn about your customers, from insights and more. If you don’t know how to use Google Webmaster Tools to their full benefit, then find someone who can help you. They have certified people who can make the most of Google for you and your audience.

Facebook Groups

Start a Facebook group and invite people already in your audience via your email list. Then start asking your audience to get others into the group, and start marketing your group. Share the right content that is only for your audience. Talk to them. Engage with them.

Survey Monkey

When you have some audience members that you can approach via social media, your email list or your website traffic, give them a survey to answer. Try to keep the survey short so that they don’t get bored. Ask them one to three questions at a time based on what you need to know.

Email Marketing Software

Create a free item to give away such as a useful checklist, an eBook, or a white paper. Then give it to them in exchange for their email address, with which you bring them into your email lists such as AWeber.com or AWeber.com.

Customer Relationship Management Software

It’s hard on customers if you don’t give them an easy way to contact you and get help. A good way to do that is to use customer management software (CMS) or relationship management software (RMS) like Freshdesk.com or Zendesk.com.

Kissmetrics.com

Go beyond Google and use even more specific and targeted analytics with Kissmetrics.com. The more information you can gather, the more you’ll be able to use to ensure that you really know who your audience is and what they need from you.

Live Events

One of the best and most exciting ways to get to know your audience is to meet them. Plan a live event via Meetup.com, or use Facebook Events to market a local event that will attract more of your audience.

Call Them

When your customers buy from you over a certain amount of money, give them a call a few days later to find out how they liked their purchase. If you do get them on the phone, take the time to have a conversation with them.

Use these tools to build more trust with your audience so that you can market to them where they are, with exactly what they want. Also, just because you market to one customer persona it doesn’t mean you can’t market to another persona in your audience too. You can have any number of personas at the same time if they’re all members of your audience.