Tips for Finding Email Marketing Content Ideas

There are many places where you can find email marketing content ideas, it is just a case of being vigilant and paying attention to what your target audience really wants and needs. This knowledge is the basis of all marketing, yet it is the one thing most businesses do not know… understand your target audience fully and everything else becomes pretty easy. Back on topic 🙂

Look for Pain Points

When you were first starting out in your niche or industry, you probably did detailed research to determine whether or not you have a paying market, and what that market is most interested in. These are commonly referred to by marketers as “pain points”. Pain points are problems that need to be solved in relation to a particular niche.

Knowing the pain points of your target market can be one of the best ways to create email marketing content which will encourage them to interact with you in certain ways.

Set a Goal for Your Content

In most cases you will want to make a sale or lead people eventually to make a sale. Creating products and services based around the pain points that you have discovered is one of the best ways to accomplish this. In this case, your email marketing content will become the context for providing a link to buy your product or service related to solving that pain point.

However, you can’t send promotional emails to your list all the time. They want real value from you, so you need to deliver it if you want to build a relationship with them which will stand the test of time. This being the case, you can offer more general content which is more informational in nature. It can be hard to keep up with content creation, but looking around for inspiration is actually pretty easy.

Looking for Inspiration

Using their main pain points as a starting point, create hint, tips and suggestions about what really works.

Check Out Your Competition

Sign up for their list and see what they are mailing. Imitate what would work well with your own products and services.

Current Events

Current trends in the news are another great source of content. Don’t be afraid to be newsworthy or even controversial. In this case, you would use a broadcast email format rather than your autoresponder.

Send out an email related to certain headlines or topics in the news. Try to link the topic to your products and services if you can. Or, just have a rant about it to show that your company’s mission is about more than just selling products.

Reuse Your Best Emails

Remember that new people will be coming onto your list and old people going off it all the time. Save your best emails and remail them every six months to a year.

Questions

Most businesses get asked both sales and support questions all of the time, use these as the basis for your content. It’s almost guaranteed to answer the needs of your audience.