Tips for Creating the Best Affiliate Program Possible for Your Niche

An affiliate program can be like multiplying yourself. Think about it; if you’re the only person selling your products, how many people can you realistically reach? How many Facebook ads will you have to create and how many advertising dollars will you spend?

If you start an affiliate program, you can literally have hundreds of people doing all this for you. What’s more exciting is that you don’t pay them for any of this work unless they make a sale.

Stick to Your Niche

Once you create an affiliate program, you want to make sure that all the things you’re going to market through email autoresponders, at every stage of the buyer’s journey, makes sense. If you accidentally create products and services that are too broad, you’re at risk of leaving your niche and losing your partners.

Join Forces with Complementary Partners

You probably already know people who sell complementary products to yours, to the same audience demographic. Join forces by becoming affiliates of each other’s products and promoting them to your lists. It’s more than likely that some of their affiliates will also join your program.

Choose the Right Technology

This is the tricky part. Some niches prefer using technology like JVZoo.com, or ClickBank.com; others prefer using aMember.com, or Infusionsoft.com. If you want to attract certain affiliates, find out what technology they prefer to use. You can set up all your products with more than one system if you want to, but it will save time and money if you simply choose the one preferred by the star affiliates who work within your niche.

Create Effective Marketing Collateral

This is also super-important. An affiliate does not want to have to create that much content or graphics for your product. If it’s not easy, they’re not going to do it at all. Create graphics, content, sales pages, and all marketing materials with your affiliates in mind so that they can grab and go.

Hire an Affiliate Manager

If you have it in your budget, consider hiring an affiliate manager. You can hire affiliate managers by paying them a set rate, a combination of commission and a percentage of sales of all affiliates, or simply on commission based on total sales. It’s up to you and the manager how to determine compensation.

Create Amazing Products

This should go without saying, but create products that affiliates are proud to promote. Plus of course, give them a good percentage of sales. Don’t go under 50 percent for digital products, or they may not want to promote them. Price your products well so that they have a good opportunity to make a good living by promoting your products.

Work Out Your Funnels

Nothing is more important than your funnels. For each product that you sell, you should have a funnel worked out that will help market that product, as well as encourage those who have bought that product to buy the next thing you sell on your product list. Your affiliates will appreciate a deep and wide funnel, because that gives them more opportunities to earn more money.

Bring Your Affiliates Together

One of the best things you can do is motivate your affiliates. Today that’s easy to do by creating a Facebook group so that affiliates can get to know each other, feel part of a team, and get information from you or your affiliate manager to help improve sales. With a great group, you can drive sales like never before.

Creating an effective and the best affiliate program possible for your niche is really all about bringing people together and motivating them. In addition, it’s about using the right technology and information to develop effective marketing materials for your affiliates that fit in with your niche.