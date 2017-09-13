Tips for Comparing Autoresponders

Choosing the right email autoresponder is one of the most important business decisions you will ever make if you want to succeed with email marketing that is. Oh, and you should because email is the best way to build a relationship with your target audience and to generate sales. Here are a few things to look out for when you are comparing autoresponders.

Look at the Available Features

Your email marketing platform should allow for many lists and a large number of subscribers. It should offer three types of email:

Autoresponder – Pre-written emails that get sent out in a sequence

– Pre-written emails that get sent out in a sequence Broadcast – You can send out emails like a news broadcast any time you wish

– You can send out emails like a news broadcast any time you wish Blogging broadcast – This will automatically send out an email each time you publish new content at your blog

Consider the Ease of Use

If you are just starting out, you need something quick and easy to use, with no guess-work. Services like AWeber and Constant Contact are popular because they are simple enough for even a complete beginner to use.

Consider Templates

A good service should offer a variety of templates for two essential features:

Your sign-up forms

Your emails

A gorgeous sign-up form that is easy to use will inspire people to subscribe. Some offer a range of themes, such as sports or food and drink.

Email templates offer different layouts, such as a magazine format or a newspaper format. They also offer a range of color schemes, so you can match your email to the colors in your business logo. This will enable you to brand your email and make your business look more professional.

Consider Cost

Your choice needs to be affordable, and you need to be clear about the terms. Some will charge per number of users. Others will charge a flat fee. Know what you are getting and what the pricing thresholds are. For example, if you use a free service like MailChimp, you can only have 2,500 people on your lists. With other services, this would be the first pricing tier.

The Ability to Integrate with Your Social Media Accounts

Some services will allow you to connect with your social media accounts, such as Facebook and Twitter. In this way, your followers will see all of your great emails and might wish to subscribe themselves. Your subject line and the first few words of the email will usually be used to create the social media post.

Integration with Other Services

If you are selling products and services online, you will usually want to put them on a customer list in order to be able to follow up with that customer at a future date. AWeber and Constant Content integrate with many ecommerce sites.

Integration with WordPress

WordPress is the most popular blogging software in the world. Certain services like AWeber can integrate with it as well, making it easy to place sign-up forms on your site and connect with your target audience without having to double your work. Blogging broadcasts would be a good example of being able to market your new content at your blog to your list as soon as you publish it – all in one automated step.