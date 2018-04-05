Three Top Challenges of Influencer Marketing

Influencer marketing is a wonderful way to get the word out about your new product or service. An influencer is someone who has a following in a niche which will buy and do the things the influencer likes to buy and do. You don’t have to pick a well-known star as an influencer to get results; you can also go for influencers with smaller audiences and experience a lot of success.

Having said that, there are three top challenges you’ll face when you enter the influencer marketing arena.

1. Picking the Right Influencers to Work With

When you are weeding through influencers to work with, you’re going to want to pick the right ones. That doesn’t always mean the person who has experience handling the role; it might be a new up and comer that’s right for you. But choosing the right one means that they:

Share your audience – They attract the same audience you want to attract. You don’t want them to be your direct competition, though. So although they should attract your audience, they should not be selling anything that you’re selling.

– They attract the same audience you want to attract. You don’t want them to be your direct competition, though. So although they should attract your audience, they should not be selling anything that you’re selling. Are producing consistently – They are producing content on a regular basis. It doesn’t have to be daily, but you do want someone who posts on a consistent schedule. If they disappear a lot, they might not be a good choice.

– They are producing content on a regular basis. It doesn’t have to be daily, but you do want someone who posts on a consistent schedule. If they disappear a lot, they might not be a good choice. Their audience is growing – They’re showing a solid line upward in audience growth. You can check out how someone has grown as well as their projected growth by using software to check them out.

– They’re showing a solid line upward in audience growth. You can check out how someone has grown as well as their projected growth by using software to check them out. They’re engaging – The person who is very authentic and engaging is also a good choice to use as an influencer. Check the comments to find out if they acknowledge or answer. If there is ever conflict, see how they handle it.

– The person who is very authentic and engaging is also a good choice to use as an influencer. Check the comments to find out if they acknowledge or answer. If there is ever conflict, see how they handle it. They’re ethical – Before picking an influencer, watch as many videos as you can so you can ensure that they’re ethical. You may even want to search for them on other media to find out more info about them. If your brand is going to be connected to theirs, it’s important to know that info.

Once you have gone through this process, it’s time to reach out to the influencers you’ve identified as possibilities to work with you. Which brings us to challenge number two.

2. Getting Influencers to Work with You

After you know who you want to work with, you’ll need to approach them. The best thing to do is first check out their website, as well as information they have online on the platform you want them to use. They may already have directions for you.

Make a fair offer – Don’t lowball people just because they have a smaller audience, but do realize that you can pay less for an influencer who has 5000 audience members compared to 50,000 audience members. In some cases, you can offer a free product, to others you’ll need to offer payment plus free products to them and a lucky audience winner.

– Don’t lowball people just because they have a smaller audience, but do realize that you can pay less for an influencer who has 5000 audience members compared to 50,000 audience members. In some cases, you can offer a free product, to others you’ll need to offer payment plus free products to them and a lucky audience winner. Make it easy for them – Don’t expect them to come up with all the content for you. Instead, come up with the content for them but give them a lot of leeway with how they use it. They want to be authentic, and if you give them a strict script that will be very hard to do. Give them what they want and need so that it’s simple.

– Don’t expect them to come up with all the content for you. Instead, come up with the content for them but give them a lot of leeway with how they use it. They want to be authentic, and if you give them a strict script that will be very hard to do. Give them what they want and need so that it’s simple. Use more than one – When you use smaller influencers, it might help to choose more than one at a time so that you can really blitz your audience with the information about your product or service.

If you make a fair offer to an influencer and offer an excellent product that they know their audience will love, they will have no problem working with you. This is especially true if you are going to give away something to their audience. Help the influencer become a hero to their audience and you win.

3. Measuring the Effectiveness of Your Campaign

Finally, the third problem is knowing how to measure the effectiveness of each campaign that you run with an influencer. One of the best ways to do this is to create a special landing page for each influencer that you use with a special affiliate link when appropriate. This will help you use your analytics software to determine if the campaign is delivering.