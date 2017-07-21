Things All Successful Product Promotions Must Include

Businesses all want to launch products and watch those sales climb, there are however several things all successful product promotions must include. Missing out on any one of these could mean you miss out on sales.

A Great Image of Your Product

A picture says a thousand words and seeing is believing. Therefore, you need at least one great looking image of the product you are trying to sell.

A Great Sales Letter

A great sales letter contains a number of elements which will convince the reader to buy your product. The key elements include:

A great headline

A great headline grabs attention. It also gives a hint as to what the page is all about, to help them decide whether to read on or not.

A good sub-headline

This will support the headline and further entice them to read on to learn more.

A great opening paragraph

Your opening paragraph can be written in a number of ways, but two of the best approaches are:

Telling a story

Making an emotional connection with them

A good opener can do both. Address the problem they are having so they feel as though you understand them, and it will be a lot easier to get them to read on, and to make the sale.

Bullet points with features

Bullet points make it easier to scan text quickly. Features are important so they know what to expect. But don’t neglect the benefits. For example, car companies always mention leather seats. What are the benefits?

Durable

Easy to clean

Sexy

Stylish

And so on

Direct the benefit to your target audience. A soccer mom is most likely to be interested in durable seats that are easy to clean, not sexy or stylish ones.

Reviews and Testimonials

Reviews and testimonials from real people encourage others to do business with you. They give a picture of how much better life will be with the help of the product.

A 100% money back guarantee

A guarantee, with no questions asked, encourages people to feel that you are offering a good deal that is genuine. There is no risk doing business with you.

Show the price – in the right place

Put the price in one place on the page, right above your Buy Now button. Hopefully you have shown all the features and benefits and why they need this product so well that they will feel the price is a bargain when they finally see it.

The Buy Now button

This is the most crucial element. Test it to make sure an order passes through correctly into, for example, your PayPal account.

Finally, you might consider covering more about the product, how it works, and how it can improve their lives. Every successful promotion should include a clear call to action such as “buy now” and a clear impression that their life will be better if they do. Include all these elements in your promotion and you should see the sales increase.

A Means of Getting Your Money

PayPal is the easiest way to sell online and get your money. It is a preferred and trusted method of payment for millions around the world.

Include all of these elements in your product sales letter and you should have no trouble making sales to your target audience.