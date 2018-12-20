The Ways Social Media Marketing Works

So many people think that social media marketing is nothing more than a flash in the pan and not important for business owners. But the truth is, whether you’re a startup or an established business, social media marketing works in so many ways to spread awareness, build community, and advance a company’s vision. Let’s look at all the ways in which social media marketing really works for businesses.

Builds Brand Recognition

With the right social media strategy, a business can build their brand recognition in many ways. You’ve seen companies like Vitamix, Instant Pot, and even food companies like Trader Joe’s use social media to build brand recognition and drive sales. You can do that too even if it may be in a smaller way (depending on the resources that you have to get started).

Promotes Community Building

One thing that social media is good at doing is building community. People who have figured that out have built entire businesses starting with social media. While that’s not the most effective method, it proves that when a plan is put into motion with the right vision, social media can be very successful.

Offers an Avenue for Repeat Exposure

Using more than one avenue for promoting your business is a great way to ensure that your customers receive repeat exposure. Repeat exposure is a way to ensure that more people know about you and buy from you. You can use remarketing via social media and cross-promotion as a means by which to drive repeat exposure.

Helps Brands Build Authority and Expertise

Having a platform that makes it easy to find new audience members by going live to talk about what you know, or promoting your book to promote what you know, and other ways to get the word out, are all effective ways to build authority and expertise.

A Useful Platform to Influence Others

If you want to be an influencer yourself, using social platforms is a great way to get started. Today, platforms like Instagram and YouTube are excellent ways to become an influencer within your niche. But first you must build an audience, which does take some time but is more than worth the effort.

Promotes More Website Traffic

You can drive website traffic by sharing your content on a regular basis throughout your social networks. But, you still need to ask people to click, learn more, comment and so forth so that you can ensure that they really will click through to get to your site to read more.

Humanizes Your Business

Social media is a great place to give your business a human face and personality. You’re going to want to post with your headshot or let your employees use their own headshots instead of logos. You want to be the face of your business using social media so that you can humanize your business in a way that your audience prefers.

If you want social media marketing to work for your business, it’s important to realize why it works, how it works, and which type of audiences it works for. You need to study the data when it comes to your own business, and then use that data to advance your social media marketing efforts with a goal in mind to ensure success.