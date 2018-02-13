The Top Four Areas to Focus On When Crafting an Email

When crafting a powerful email that will work well, there are four key areas to pay attention to:

Subject line length Personalization Message type Call to action

Let’s look at each in turn.

1. Subject Line Length

No matter how brilliant your email is, no one will ever read it unless you have a great subject line that grabs attention. Think of it as the headline in a newspaper or on a blog. People will scan the headlines to decide if a particular article is worth reading. Get them curious, use keywords related to the niche or industry you are working in, and keep the subject line at about 20 characters. Also add personalization.

2. Personalization

In most email marketing platforms, it will offer a code you can insert in order for the person’s name they registered with to pull into the email you send. Use in the subject line as well as the greeting. It will be much less likely to look like spam and have more chance of being read.

3. Message Type

Before you craft any email, decide what type it is. There are several to choose from, including:

Welcome

Follow-up/s

Broadcast

Informational

Promotional

Relationship building

Reactivation

Abandoned cart

Browse abandon

The emails you send will vary depending on the email market platform you use and how sophisticated it is. Here are some more details.

Welcome emails – Every list needs a welcome email to greet the new subscriber and tell them what to expect.

– Every list needs a welcome email to greet the new subscriber and tell them what to expect. Follow-ups – These can be pre-loaded and sent out automatically according to a particular schedule. This is very useful for eCourses and evergreen content that won’t go out of date. The emails will help you build a relationship with your target audience. They will be informational but some might be promotional.

– These can be pre-loaded and sent out automatically according to a particular schedule. This is very useful for eCourses and evergreen content that won’t go out of date. The emails will help you build a relationship with your target audience. They will be informational but some might be promotional. Broadcast email – In contrast to follow-ups, this one is time-sensitive. It might be related to a special sale, an upcoming holiday, and so on.

– In contrast to follow-ups, this one is time-sensitive. It might be related to a special sale, an upcoming holiday, and so on. Reactivation – A reactivation email can be sent in order to stimulate action from people on your list who have gone quiet and not taken any action recently. You can send them a great offer they would feel foolish to refuse.

– A reactivation email can be sent in order to stimulate action from people on your list who have gone quiet and not taken any action recently. You can send them a great offer they would feel foolish to refuse. Abandoned cart – With some integrated eCommerce programs, the prospective customer’s behavior is tracked. An abandoned cart email will remind them their cart is full and suggest that they like to complete their purchase.

– With some integrated eCommerce programs, the prospective customer’s behavior is tracked. An abandoned cart email will remind them their cart is full and suggest that they like to complete their purchase. Browse abandonment – Browse abandonment emails are sent when a person whose email address you have has been at your site and done one of the following: Looked at an item more than once Browsed several items in a specific category (e.g. “earrings”) Clicked a specific product in an email to view a product page Your email would then invite them back to make a purchase. You can create these campaigns with certain integrated eCommerce platforms.

– Browse abandonment emails are sent when a person whose email address you have has been at your site and done one of the following:

4. Call to Action

The call to action will depend on what type of email you are sending. Tell them what to do, and make it as easy as possible for them to do it.

Pay attention to these four key areas of your emails, and you should soon see an improvement in your conversions.