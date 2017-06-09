The Seven Most Common Email Marketing Questions Answered

As someone that has been involved with email marketing for over twenty years, there are a number of common questions that I am often asked. Here are seven of the most common:

1. Why Do I Need an Email Marketing List?

Email marketing is one of the best ways to build relationships with your target audience and control the flow of information in such a way as to earn income regularly in each email you send.

Emails can be information with links to relevant products, and/or promotional emails which will encourage them to buy a particular product. As you get to know your audience and they you, this will build loyalty and trust, making it even easier to earn more money due to repeat sales.

2. How Do I Build an Email Marketing List?

There are a number of tried-and-tested ways to build an email marketing list effectively. For many years, it was the simple email newsletter. You’re probably signed up for several of these yourself in the past. However, nowadays, with so many business owners clued into the value of email marketing, it has become more competitive. Therefore, there are now two main approaches to building a list.

Offer a free item that will have a high perceived value

Offer an ecourse

i) A free item

The free item could be a:

Special report

Checklist

Template

Mindmap

Cheatsheet

…and so on.

The free item is always going to be attractive. However, it can backfire for you as a marketer because people might register, grab the free item, and then unsubscribe. An ecourse, on the other hand, gives you more chance to show how much valuable information you can offer.

ii) An ecourse

Build an ecourse about a particular topic related to your niche or industry which you know to be an issue for many people. Your course can offer solutions to this problem. You can create a course of five or seven lessons and load then up into your email autoresponder or follow-up email area in your email marketing platform.

3. What Is an Autoresponder?

An autoresponder is also known as a follow-up email area. The autoresponder, as the name suggests, automatically sends out your email message to your list according to the date you have set.

Using the example above of delivering a free ecourse, you would pre-load the lessons and the autoresponder would then deliver each email, one at a time, on the days that you specify.

Autoresponders can take time to set up in advance, but they are a hands-free way of running your email marketing business. Copy and paste the content into the interface once and it will keep on earning for you over and over again.

4. How Often Should I Send Out Emails?

The short answer is as often as you can without making everyone on the list get annoyed and unsubscribe. A more logical answer might be every day. Create a timetable for emails so they hear from you regularly.

5. How Do I Keep People on My Email Marketing List?

Once they have signed up for a free item or ecourse, you have the chance to build a relationship with your subscribers through emailing them great content related to the topic they signed up for.

Email useful information they will like and be willing to share with others by forwarding your emails to their friends and family. Write great subject lines that will encourage them to remain on your list and therefore give you more chances to sell to them and boost your profits.

6. What Should I Be Measuring When I Send Out My Emails?

Measure your email opens, clicks and sales.

7. How Can I Avoid My Emails Being Labeled as Spam?

Use plain text emails and avoid words like FREE or strange punctuation like !, ? and * in your subject line.