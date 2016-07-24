The Pros and Cons of Native Advertising

There are a lot of good things and bad things about native advertising that you should be aware of before you partake. These pros and cons should be taken into consideration as you choose whether you want to either run native ads on your site, blog, or newsletter, or pay for native ads on another site, blog, or newsletter.

Pros of Native Advertising

Awesome Customer Targeting – Most native ads allow you to individually target the exact person you want to view the advertisements, based on consumer behavior and based on the audience that visits that particular online real-estate.

Cons of Native Advertising

Some May View It As Dishonest – Certain people view this type of ad as deceptive and dishonest. You know your audience best and will know whether or not they’ll like it. YouTube after YouTube account has been attacked by fans for using sponsored videos, or paid product hauls and so forth. So be careful.

The real important aspect of using or creating a native advertisement is whether or not it feels right to you, adds value to your customer and fits within your goals for your business model. The best thing to do is to try it out a couple of times to see if it works. As long as it feels right, you’re transparent, and it works, what is the harm?