The Pros and Cons of List Building with Paid Search

Paid search or pay per click, commonly referred to as PPC, can be one of the fastest ways to build your email list. It can also be one of the most expensive exercises you ever do, especially if you don’t know what you’re doing.

The Basics of List Building

If you have ever heard the phrase, “The money is in the list,” they are talking about an email marketing list of targeted audience members who might be interested in your products or services. Every online business owner should have at least one list that caters to the most pressing questions your target audience has in relation to your niche.

There are a number of ways to build your list, but the two most common ways are to offer either a free ebook or a free ecourse, in order to entice people to subscribe to your list so that you can build a relationship with them over time.

Once they have subscribed, you can send them a series of emails which would help them get to know you better and become enthusiastic about your products and services, and your level of expertise in your niche. Building a relationship with them means they will start to like and trust you, and be willing to try your products. They might even become loyal to your brand and spread the word about all you have to offer.

Growing Your List

There are many ways to drive traffic to your landing page in order for people to subscribe to your list. There are free methods and paid methods. One of the easiest free methods is social media. The social networks are full of people chatting about useful items that can help them in relation to problems in the niche.

In terms of paid search, Facebook and Twitter have made it even easier to spread the word about your products and services. You can create ads from scratch. You can also market your home page in order to get more followers to your account. On your home page, you can add a link to subscribe.

Facebook and Twitter also offer the chance to turn your posts into ads. Referred to as a boosted post, you can promote an offer that will impress people enough to subscribe to your list. Your sponsored posts, as they are called, will be shown in the newsfeed area of a person’s social media account. They look natural and organic, not as much like ads compared with Google.

Google AdWords is effective but much harder to master, and far more expensive. It is also less targeted than Facebook. The main advantage of AdWords is that it has a large network with millions of sites that show Google’s ads through their AdSense program. The ads are contextual, which means that your niche-related ads will be shown on suitable sites. Keywords will drive the success of your ads.

One of the main disadvantages of Google AdWords is their ranking of quality score. This is their secret formula that determines relevance. Unfortunately, it can be hit and miss and it can be really difficult to create winning ads. If your ad is not considered relevant enough, you will have to pay more. In some cases, the ad might not even show because of Google’s quality score. One change to the AdWords terms of service can damage your results.

If you are looking for a fast way to drive traffic to your list building landing page, paid search can be the fastest way to do it. Set a budget and monitor and test and track your results.