The Future of Podcasting

I know of some people that are saying that podcasting is the new way of blogging. However, there are still many impediments to podcasting becoming as simple as blogging… because lets face it blogging is as easy as writing. Having said that, as podcast technology improves and the ability to stream and listen anywhere becomes commonplace, podcasting will have a strong future.

iTunes

According to iTunes, there are over 250K podcasts available for you to listen to on their service, in more than 100 languages. It’s not that easy to get your podcast on iTunes, so that’s saying a lot. Tech like iTunes is necessary to help podcast developers monetize and count their audience.

Streaming Technology

As you probably know from trying to listen to podcasts on your device, sometimes it’s touch and go. It depends on how strong your WiFi is and where the towers are. As technology gets better, there will be more podcasts, and if you make yours super-professional it’ll stand out.

Recording Technology

The barrier to entry is getting lower and lower for podcasting. Today, most people can use their laptop computer as is to make a podcast with nothing more than a quiet room to do it in. However, using technology like Audacity.com will make it sound more professional.

Multitasking

Regardless of the science involved with multitasking, people still like to do it. Podcasts are perfect to listen to while driving, while running, and while walking on the treadmill. If you can come up with a podcast that helps your audience in some way make something easier or more bearable, you’ve got it made.

Search Engines

Today there are search engines designed for podcasts and radio. This is a great thing to help your audience find you. It helps you filter content and even stop, skip, and save the things you like. This type of technology is going to make podcasts even more popular.

Link – https://www.audiosear.ch/

Monetization

It can be more difficult to monetize a podcast that a website or blog, but it is very doable. You can sell advertising spots directly to people who want to sell something to your audience, but you’re going to need to have a very popular podcast to accomplish it. However, the place to make money is on the back end via your own product or affiliate promotions during the show.

Stitcher

Apps like this help you listen to podcasts on any device on demand. You can get an ad-free version by paying for a membership. This is a great way to get your show listened to more often. It’s programmed using RSS feeds, so all you do is provide them the feed and they load it fast and your audience can play it over mobile or in their car network. The easier we can make it for people to find podcasts and listen, the more popular they’ll become.

Link – http://www.stitcher.com/content-faq

As you can see the future of podcasting is amazing, if you have an idea for a podcast, you shouldn’t delay starting yours. Getting in now will ensure that you have more listeners, and more listeners will equate to more traffic and more money for your business.