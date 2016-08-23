The Costly Mistake of Leaving Your Email Signature Blank

A good email signature is about as important as a good business card. After all, many times the first information anyone gets from you is an email. Providing the additional information in your signature will help you solidify connections, build new connections, and help move people to your social media and even get them on your various mailing lists if they’re not already.

It’s important to take time to make a professional-looking email signature instead of leaving it blank or maybe worse, incomplete or unattractive. Today, there is a lot of good software available to help you make attractive email signatures that will be more noticeable to recipients.

A good business signature on your emails should consist of:

Your name – The name you’re known as online.

– The name you’re known as online. Your business name – Your main business name.

– Your main business name. Your slogan or catch phrase – It’ll help them know what you do.

– It’ll help them know what you do. Social media links – The ones that are relevant to the audience.

– The ones that are relevant to the audience. Your website link – Your main website link.

– Your main website link. Your phone numbers – This is optional and only necessary if people need to be able to call you.

– This is optional and only necessary if people need to be able to call you. Your address – In email marketing you’re often required to include a business address.

– In email marketing you’re often required to include a business address. A bio link – A great way to extend the signature is to include a link to your online biography.

– A great way to extend the signature is to include a link to your online biography. A map (when relevant) – If you have a local business, a link to a map to show where you’re located can help.

(when relevant) – If you have a local business, a link to a map to show where you’re located can help. Your email address – A link to your email address; even though the email comes from your email address this is helpful.

– A link to your email address; even though the email comes from your email address this is helpful. A vCard (optional) – This is an electronic file you send along with the email that people can download into their contacts info. There are cases that attachments aren’t a good idea; you be the judge.

(optional) – This is an electronic file you send along with the email that people can download into their contacts info. There are cases that attachments aren’t a good idea; you be the judge. An offer – This is a little extra optional boost to your business. You could include a link to your calendar to request an appointment instead.

In addition, you want it to look really good. You want your branding to appear in the signature space. Today, this is simple to do using HTML. There are software programs that will help you create a signature. You can use HTML to manually create it, plus you can use online services like Xink .

When you include this information on each email, it will give recipients of that information a chance to connect with you in other places. Plus, the offer is a great way to bring private email recipients into your email list, social media networks and more.

It’s super-important to include an email signature because it’s part of your business identity, and email is one of the most important aspects of your online business marketing endeavors. Unfortunately, so many people think the email signature isn’t necessary and seems to have low value. This is just not true because email is the main way that we communicate today in business, with few exceptions.

Think of it this way – if someone reads your email, the little added extra way that you can stand out is at the bottom, which is your email signature. This is a reminder of who the email is from and gives a little extra information about you and your business that can help your readers trust you even more.