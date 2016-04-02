The Benefits of Targeted Messaging

Email marketing in theory is pretty easy, you send a bunch of emails to your subscriber list and watch those sales come in, unfortunately nothing is ever as easy as it sounds. Whenever you send email messages to your audience, the more targeted and focused they are about what you want your audience to do, once they have read the message the more conversions you’ll experience. With targeted email messages you can achieve so much more than you would if you simply sent out generic messages.

Targeted email messages:

Build Trust

When your audience reads an email that feels as if it was written specifically for them, it automatically increases the trust they have for you and your offerings. They will feel as if you know them and have their best interests at heart.

More Interesting

Your audience will find that reading targeted messages is more interesting and engaging than reading something that feels generic and not well thought out. Sending your audience planned messages that fit their life just works better and reads better.

Increase Conversion Rates

You will get more conversions from messages that are targeted and that is the entire point of email marketing, isn’t it? Get more of your audience to take the action you want them to, simply by being more targeted.

Improves Customer Experience

When your audience reads the email messages they know are meant for them, it makes them feel of value and good. It makes their entire experience opening your email message and reading it pleasant and enjoyable.

Increases Customer Engagement

When your audience feels listened to, they’re more likely to share with you their secrets, desires and hopes. As engagement happens you’ll learn more, and then there will be even more engagement. Making it’s a win-win for everyone.

Increases Open Rates

When your email messages are targeted, the subject line is also targeted and of value to your audience, this will help increase open rates. The trust your audience develops when opening the messages and getting a message that they enjoy also boasts open rates.

Focuses Attention on Your Product

A targeted email marketing message will focus only on one of your products or services at a time, thus giving each product or service the attention it deserves. It’s too scattered and confusing for your audience to include too many promotions in one email, and with targeted email creation you’ll avoid that problem.

Boosts Your Expert Status

When you take the time to create personalized, targeted messages, your audience will start seeing you as an expert in your niche, unlike when people send generic messages that seem to be for just anyone and often result in you being seen as someone that sends spam. Your audience will know that you know who they are and they will feel as if they know you as the expert you are.

Additionally, targeted messages simply work better than messages that aren’t targeted, that’s just common sense. The reason is that if you don’t know who you’re talking to, or what you want them to do, or even what the point of the email message is, there is simply no point in creating it. Targeted messaging is imperative to developing a long-lasting email marketing campaign.