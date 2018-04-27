The Art of Selling Other People’s Products and Services

A great way to earn money online is to promote and sell other people’s products and services. This is a wonderful way for a blogger, YouTuber, and another type of expert or influencer to earn money without having their own products or services – or in addition to their own.

The great thing is, you don’t have to spend the time developing the products or performing the services, but you get a percentage of the sales. For products, you often get 50 percent; for services usually 5 to 20 percent of the fee.

Here are the essentials you need to focus on when selling other people’s products.

Finding the Right Audience

From the moment you decide to sell other people’s products or services, it’s important to figure out what type of audience you want to promote to. By studying and knowing the audience, you’ll be able to find the right type of products or services for them.

Building the Right Audience

As you study the audience, you can find ways to attract them and build the audience. The best way is by using content that educates, informs, engages, and motivates the audience to act. If you create content just for them (either that you develop yourself or that you hire out or buy in the form of private label rights content), then you’ll build the right audience.

Choosing the Right Products and Services

Once you know the audience very well, you can easily choose the right products and services to recommend to them. As you’ve built up their trust in your recommendations, they’ll start buying more that you recommend. To do this right, it’s best that you test out the products or services that you plan to recommend.

Building a Targeted Email List

The other part of building an audience is to build an email list. It’s not enough to build an audience on Facebook, Twitter, and other social media. You must build your email list using content upgrades, freebies, other methods in which to grow the list with quality list members who want what you’re promoting.

Creating the Right Type of Content

Knowing your audience, and the products and services that you’re going to promote, will help you create the right type of content that attracts your audience to take your recommendations.

Developing a Trusted Online Presence

As you create content for your website, email list, and social media, you’ll also be developing a trusted online presence. Focus on being authentic while living your values, so that you come across as being trustworthy and knowledgeable.

Maintaining Your Reputation

When you’re promoting other people’s products or services, you’re putting a lot of trust in the creators to provide a top-notch product or service, as well as provide the best customer service to your audience. That’s why you should try out the products of services yourself before you recommend them to others.

Communicating with Your Audience

Focus on communicating regularly with your audience. Tell them about their problems and the solutions that you know about and why you know they’re the right ones.

Any type of selling is truly an art. And good art doesn’t just come from nowhere; even when the observer doesn’t realize it, there is a process to the art. If you follow the process, you’ll produce a beautiful business that earns you a great living.