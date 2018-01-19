Tactics That Will Take Your Email Marketing to the Next Level

Email marketing remains one of the most effective marketing methods ever been invented well, at the time of writing this, that is. It has taken marketing to the next level and in fact, email marketing is so successful that it generates, on average, 38 dollars per every one dollar spent on it.

Hare are some ways you can boast your email marketing.

Add Content Upgrades

A content upgrade is a free offering of additional content that goes with the content the viewer is currently consuming. You can add content upgrades to any type of content you want to. You may want to add a link within the content, as well as after the content, and maybe even remarket the upgrade to them by installing the Facebook pixel and setting up a remarketing advertisement.

Add a Sign-Up Gate

If you already offer a tremendous amount of content and have a high number of repeat visitors who aren’t on your list yet, add a lightbox pop-up form that gates your content. However, don’t make it required. Offer a “No Thank You” option so that you don’t make your repeat visitors angry.

Don’t Make Your Audience Work Too Hard

If you require too many steps for your audience to get your freebie or sign up for your email list, that may turn them off. However, don’t allow this fear to prevent you from asking the right questions to weed out freebie seekers if you want to. It depends on your particular audience more than the standard practice. But, in general, you want to make it as simple as possible for the audience.

Make Your Opt-In Forms Obvious

Don’t be shy about asking people to sign up for your email list. After all, you offer an incredible amount of content for free to your audience to help them with their problems. There is nothing wrong with wanting them to get onto your email list so that you can help them even more. Put your sign-up forms in the Feature box, make them pop up in a lightbox, and make the buttons large and attractive.

Target Your Super Niches

Within every single niche are super-niches that you can target using extra content upgrades as mentioned earlier. But don’t forget to target some of your content upgrades toward the super-niches within your audience. For example, if your niche is eating a low-fat, plant-based diet and your audience is stay-at-home moms, there will be a lot of ways to target them even closer.

Tell Your Audience What to Expect

You have a lot of reassuring to do when you ask someone to sign up for your list. You need to let them know what to expect from you. If you’ve not explained very well, go back and fix your forms and welcome message so that they know what they’re getting.

Upgrade Action Words on Your Opt-In Forms

If your opt-in forms still say “sign up” or “newsletter,” go change them right now. Come up with some better action words to use to get your audience to act. Tell them what to do, why they need to do it, and how it will solve their problem.

Test Everything

When you want to improve anything, you need to consider first what results you want and then compare it to the results you get. When you get the results you want, keep doing it. If you’re not getting the right results, find something else to change and improve.

Email marketing tactics change and grow as time and technology move forward. Staying up to date on the various tactics and recommendations takes work, but you never know when one little tweak will make a huge difference in your return on investment.