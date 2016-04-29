Steps for Successful Mobile App Adoption

More people are buying mobile technology than are buying desktop computers today. Even if your audience is currently people who don’t use much mobile technology, eventually they will be using it. You may as well start a smooth transition to adopting mobile apps now, so that you can be on the cutting edge before your clients catch up with you. If you don’t, they’ll surpass you. Here are the steps to follow.

Step #1 Ensure Your Website Is Mobile

Don’t just make it mobile “friendly” – make it optimized for mobile. The most awesome thing about a website that is optimized for mobile is that it also works swimmingly with regular browsers on a regular PC.

Step #2 Take Stock of Your Activities

Go through a week of your work, keeping track of when you wish you had access to something outside of being at your desk. When the week is over you’ll have a list of potential applications that you need to find out if they exist.

Step #3 Find the Right Mobile Apps

Using your list, conduct a search for potential apps that might work for your business. Keep in mind what types of software you already use, whether or not you use Android or Apple devices, and how these devices work with all the software and technology that you use.

Step #4 Try Some Apps

Try some of the apps yourself first over some time period, to ensure that there aren’t any glitches and that they work as you expect them to. You don’t want to roll out a mobile app for permanent use for your entire staff if you have one. You want to ensure that it does what you think it does.

Step #5 One at a Time

Only add one new mobile app at a time so that you can get used to using it. Use the new mobile app every time you have to do something, even when you’re near your desktop computer. The reason is that using an app is the best way to learn, so that when you are on the go you won’t be confused by how to use it.

Step #6 Make a Commitment

The world is going more mobile every single day, so you need to commit yourself to learning the new applications and becoming adept at mobile apps. If it helps you to get a larger screen mobile device with a stylus so that you can enter things more easily, do so.

Step #7 Create a Mobile App

Find a way to create a mobile application for your business that your clients can use to keep your business name at the forefront of their minds. Make a mobile app that your customers need to use every single day so they see your brand.

Step #8 Develop Mobile-Centric Marketing

When you create marketing materials, create some that are mobile centric so that you can get your message out to your audience that uses mobile. Remember, more people are using mobile devices than ever before to do all sorts of things – from banking to consuming content. The more you can provide, the better.

Implementing mobile applications within your business is an important aspect of modernizing your business in order to stay connected to your audience.