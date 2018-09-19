Social Media Marketing Tips for ECommerce Sellers

Using social media to help market your eCommerce store is an effective way to get the word out about whatever it is that you’re selling. It doesn’t matter whether your site sells digital or physical goods. Selling online has never been easier, and using social media marketing correctly can make it even simpler and more effective. Oh, before we get in to it, the biggest mistake most people make is jumping in and firing with all guns blazing… learn to relax and for example instead of sharing potentially hundreds of products a day on social media, select just a few of your best sellers and share these sparingly, you’ll achieve much better results.

Share Individual Products on Social Media

It’s important to share information about individual products on the platforms your audience uses. Put your products right in front of them so that they know exactly who to buy from. If they don’t know you exist, it will be hard to get them to buy anything.

Create Valuable Content to Share on Social Media

So that you have something to share on social media, create content that adds value to your audience. For example, create infographics, case studies, blog posts, and more, all designed to showcase your products to your audience.

Start Strategic Groups for People Who May Want Your Products

On Facebook, you can start a niche group for subgroups that might want to buy your products. For example, if you sell makeup, you can start a group for people who love makeup. On the group, you can do live events showcasing the makeup, showing how to wear it and even having a shopping network such as sales.

Work with Social Media Influencers on Various Platforms

A really great way to use social media is to contract with social media influencers on platforms that your audience loves. An influencer is someone who has a following that includes your target audience. They may unbox your item, use it in their videos often, or do a review. Look how many YouTubers use Vitamix and Instant Pots to see how this works.

Brand Your Social Media Platforms Properly

It’s very important that you find your brand voice. Some companies that have done a really good job of developing a brand voice for their products include Penzey’s Spices (https://www.penzeys.com/), Dove, and Dominoes. You can check them out for yourself to get ideas.

Engage Your Audience Often

Social media is supposed to be first and foremost a social interaction. That’s why it’s called “social media”. So many businesses make the mistake of making it a one-way thing. But, you should seek a conversation with your audience so that they feel as if they know you and you feel as if you know them.

Follow Your Customers Too

Don’t make your social media one way. Be sure to like, follow, and reciprocate with your audience depending upon the platform. If you make it only one way, it’s not very friendly and isn’t a good way to use social media platforms. On Facebook, make sure you create a business page and possibly a public persona account so that you can freely follow your customers as your public personal profile has limits.

Showcase Your Products across Platforms

Don’t only share your entire site; instead, showcase individual products across your different social media platforms to attract certain buyers to particular products. That works better than selling everything at once. If you focus on one thing at a time, you’ll make more sales.

Integrate Social Sharing on Your Website

Let others do some of the work for you. Make it easy for them to share products by adding social sharing to multiple platforms on your site. Ask them to share and give them incentives to share, and they will.

It’s important to select the right social media platforms where you know that your audience exists and wants to see your information. That way they’re interested, will engage with you, and will respond to the things that you post.