Simple Strategies for Improving Your Media Outreach and Increasing Awareness

When you want to create more awareness for your small business, it’s important to know how to use the media for this purpose. Naturally, you should start with creating an amazing websites, social media networks, and a well-rounded online presence, this after all is how people judge businesses nowadays. But, don’t stop there if you really want to get the media’s attention and increase awareness.

Know Your Audience

Everything always starts with this. If you don’t know who you’re trying to attract, it will be hard to know which publications you want to pitch.

Know Your Product or Service

An understanding of your products and services and the benefits they provide to your audience is imperative if you want to pitch media and get a yes.

Create Amazing Platforms

Everywhere your business lives should look fabulous. Your social networks, your website, your blog – all the profiles should be up to date and filled out completely with images, examples, links, and more. Don’t skimp on this part. You want to look the part of a successful business long before you are a successful business. Then when you are, you need to find a way to keep up.

Build a Media List

When you know your audience and your products and what they mean to people, you can develop a media list. A media list is a list of publications that may be interested in your stories. You need to find the details of the contact person who can say yes or no, so that you send your information to the right people.

Hook Them

When you send a pitch to any media organization on your list, you need to hook them. One way to do that is to ensure that you have developed an obvious USP or unique selling proposition, sometimes also called a unique selling point.

Craft Your Story

Work on crafting your story so that you can pull it out whenever you need it. This is imperative. You want to craft a story that you can weave through everything you do online and offline. Make it something you can grab at from your mind when asked questions during an interview, or something that you can easily write about.

Show That You’re Credible

The way to show credibility is to be out there being you and promoting your business loud and proud. Don’t hide behind your computer. Come out and be with others. Write books, blog, do live events online and offline. Get known in your community by name.

Be Newsworthy

This is probably one of the hardest parts of a business because you need to tie in whatever you’re doing (and are probably always doing) with the current news cycle in some way.

Be Relevant

In addition, whatever you pitch needs to be appropriate to the current news cycle, both within and without of your industry depending upon where you are trying to get your information published.

Know How to Write a Press Release

There is a specific form of a press release that you should learn to create so that you don’t turn off any of the media you’re trying to pitch to. HubSpot.com has a great template.

Creating awareness using media outreach is a great way to not only generate more awareness but also to develop more trust with the audience that already knows about you. When they see you mentioned in the press, your expert and trust quotient goes up exponentially. That’s why it’s so important to improve your media outreach strategy.