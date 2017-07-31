Signs Your Sales Funnel Isn’t Working

There are a number of warning signs that your sales funnel is not working, the most obvious is that the visitors to your sales landing pages are not taking the actions that you desire, in other words if your funnels aim is to generate sales and you aren’t generating any, it isn’t working.

There are two actions by your customers that should be driven by your sales funnels:

Subscribing to your newsletter, or email marketing list Making a purchase

Let’s look at each in turn.

Subscribing

If you are not getting subscribers, your offer isn’t exciting enough. Almost every website has a free newsletter these days. You need something with more “buzz”. Brainstorm the kinds of things that the ideal customer in your niche or industry is most interested in.

Narrow it down to about four or five hot topics. Choose one to start with and begin to craft content that will be so valuable, your site visitors won’t want to pass it up. The content could be a:

Free report

Ecourse

Checklist

Tip sheet

Template

Or any other useful item they would be willing to give up their email address for.

Once they are on your email marketing list, you will be able to build a relationship with them over time. Even more importantly, you will be able to lead them to a range of sales funnels you will be creating.

Your email funnel will lead to your paid product funnels. Check the following metrics:

Subscribes per day

Unsubscribes after each email you send out

Opens of each email

Click on each email

Actions completed, such as a sale, survey filled out, visit to a certain URL

And so on.

Make sure every email you send out has a clear call to action, such as “Buy Now”.

Making Purchases

The most obvious sign that your sales funnel is not working is a lack of completed sales. Sales should come from visitors to your site, social media promotion, and email marketing.

Check your traffic logs. If you see a lot of people on your page, but no sales, something might be wrong with your functionality. Walk through the funnel yourself to test each part to make sure it is working properly. Use a credit card for your sample transaction. You can refund yourself later.

If everything is working correctly, and you are still not getting sales, check to make sure you have all the elements of a good sales landing page:

An interesting headline

A list of the features and benefits of the product

Images

Reviews and testimonials

A 100% money back guarantee

If you fix or add all of these things and you still get no sales, try the tracking tool Crazy Egg (https://www.crazyegg.com/) or similar heatmap tools, it will show you every click on the page. If they click the Buy Now button but don’t complete the purchase, consider what might be stopping them from going through the entire funnel.

Split Test

Try creating two different versions of the same sales funnel, A and B. Try to improve your headline first. Check the sales per funnel over the course of, say, ten visitors to start with. If you get sales with B and not A, B is the winner.

Track and test and you should soon have a highly-converting sales funnel.