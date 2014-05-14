Google Analytics is the go to website statistics website that will generate website reports on your traffic, and traffic sources and measures conversions and sales. This product is aimed specifically at marketeers rather than webmasters. In this video you will learn how to set up Google Analytics account and how to implement the code within your website and WordPress website.
If you are unsure how to do this with your own website, your can find someone on odesk or elance who understands how to set up Google Analytics for just a few dollars.
Not sure how old this video is (nicely done btw), however (as we speak today) Google suggests the code snippet should be going in the section, rather than in the section, as the newer code is now asynchronous (loads with little interruption). No big deal, I ‘think’ everything works fine with the code in either place 🙂
Thanks … and things can change pretty fast with todays technology