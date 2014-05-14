How to Set up Google Analytics

Google Analytics is the go to website statistics website that will generate website reports on your traffic, and traffic sources and measures conversions and sales. This product is aimed specifically at marketeers rather than webmasters. In this video you will learn how to set up Google Analytics account and how to implement the code within your website and WordPress website.

If you are unsure how to do this with your own website, your can find someone on odesk or elance who understands how to set up Google Analytics for just a few dollars.