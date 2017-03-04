Ways to Boost Your Visibility with SEO

Search engine optimization (SEO) is something every single small business owner should understand, at least to some extent. Whether you’re a blogger, a service business, a producer of something, a marketer, or you own a bricks-and-mortar business, SEO is important if you want to generate plenty of visibility for your business within the search engines.

SEO isn’t a difficult concept to understand and isn’t all about keywords, meta tags, etc., Let’s go over some SEO tips and tricks that you can use to boost your visibility for yourself.

Title Tags

When you create a title for any content that you will publish, it’s going to become a title tag. If you’ve set up your website correctly, each page of your site has a keyword-rich name and not a number. Additionally, each page should be different for best results.

Meta Tags

Some people think meta tags aren’t important any longer. But, they do work to help search engines as well as blind people navigate your website. Whether it’s a “buy now” button, or another type of image, a meta tag will work. Use keywords in the meta tags. Instead of “sign up” say something like “sign up for my 21-day Facebook Marketing course.”

Header Tags

When you post contextual information, using header tags (H1 and H2) helps the search engines know it’s part of the topic. All H1 and H2 tags should be keywords and important. Don’t make anything a header if it’s not important and adds to the information for the search engines.

The Body

Within the content that you publish, be sure to have enough words to make a difference. The rule of thumb today is that you need at least 400 words. Put plenty of keywords in, but only if they make sense. Use good formatting with bolding and other things to add interest for your readers.

Linking

A lot of people spend tons of time trying to get links back to their content, but then they forget to add internal links to their content. There are plugins that can help with this if you use self-hosted WordPress. Otherwise, try to always recommend related content at the end of any blog post or article. To get more external links, share your content with all your social media accounts and ask others to do so as well.

Pick a Good Domain Name

Your domain name should include a keyword. Unless you’re a large brand with the funds to spend money on advertising, it can be hard to be found. But, if your domain name uses a familiar keyword that your audience may use, then you’re going to be more likely to get more organic traffic.

Audience First

Always consider your audience before you even think of the search engines. Your content should be well-written, even leaving out keywords if they appear awkward. Most of the suggestions will enhance your content for your audience, but do be cognizant of adding too many keywords and making the content clunky.

Finally, always remember to conduct thorough keyword research, because you’ll get ideas for new content, plus have more of an idea of what your audience is after. The more you please your audience, the more likely you are to also get more traffic from search engines and to get your audience sharing.