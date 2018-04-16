Tips for Getting the Most from Local SEO

Getting the most from local SEO requires an understanding of what search engine optimization is and how to use it to your advantage. First, you have on page and off page SEO. You should be using both types of SEO to get more traffic from local searches.

Know Your Customer

Your customers have a lot to say about the keywords you use on your website because they’re the ones that are searching. What terms are they using to find you? Are they using voice search? Does the map show up when they do a voice search? How can you use what you know about your customers to improve search results?

Get Listed on Google

Getting listed on Google My Business is a must if you want to show up more in search engines for local results. That way, even if someone uses a generic term to find the products you sell, you’ll show up for the people who are local to you first. There are a lot of features that you can use on Google My Business as well, such as posts, profiles, and more. Filling everything out will help you get seen.

Link to Google My Business – https://www.google.com/business/

Start a YouTube Channel

YouTube is a wonderful way to demonstrate your products and services to others. Plus, Google owns it so even if you don’t have tons of followers, you will get some traction by having and using a YouTube channel to show off your products.

Craft Your Meta Description Better

Take a look at what your search result looks like on Google. Then take some time to craft your meta description better so that it attracts local customers before they even click through to look.

How Is Your Competition Doing It?

One way to improve your SEO is to take a look at your competition and figure out how they’re doing it better, then duplicate this on your own website. You may be able to do even better when you can identify how they’re doing it and what’s working for them, combined with what’s working for you already.

Don’t Forget “Near Me” Searches

We all do it; you are in town and you want to go eat some Mexican food, so you ask Google, “Find Mexican Restaurants Near Me”. This works because your mobile device tracks your location and then you get results based on that location delivered. Optimize your own website’s ability to offer near me searches. Get on local business directories, get lots of reviews, and be active on social media.

Put More Local Content on Your Website

Another thing you can do to ensure you show up in search engines is to put more locally-centered content on your website. It can be as simple as adding your store location to every page of your site, to adding content that talks about your location.

Local SEO is an important factor in being found online. It doesn’t really matter if you have a local store or an online-only store; using local SEO can boost your business by helping you become a bigger part of the community and ensuring that you put your products in front of the people looking for them.