The Best SEO Plugins and Tools for Your Website

When you set up your website, you’ll want to use the best tools that you can get to improve the search engine optimization of your website. You don’t need everything listed here but you should check them out and pick the ones that work best for you. The first thing to use to ensure your site is SEO friendly is a responsive WordPress theme.

SEO by Yoast

They have free and paid plugins for your WordPress site that add to the functionality of your site in so many ways, including making it easier for you to enhance the search engine optimization of your site in an understandable way.

Link – https://yoast.com/

SEMrush

Whether you’re an SEO professional or just your average site builder, SEMrush offers something for you. You can get an SEO audit, get ideas for more organic traffic generation, look at your competition, and so much more with their paid solution.

Link – https://www.semrush.com/

Google Keyword Planner

To use this free tool you’ll need to open a Google AdWords account first, but you can use this tool to find the right keywords for your site to get more organic traffic. Since Google is the search engine that will send you most of your traffic, you should use this.

Link – https://adwords.google.com/home/resources/using-google-adwords-keyword-planner.html

Keyword Tool

This tool is awesome for finding new keywords for your content. When you base your content for each page on a new keyword, you’re more likely to attract your audience to your site.

Link – https://keywordtool.io/

iSpionage

Want to find out what keywords your competition is using to attract an audience? You can do that with this site. You can “spy” on your competition and conduct a lot of important competition research.

Link – http://ispionage.com/

Open Site Explorer

This is a link research and backlink checker put out by Moz. You can use this pro service to improve your rankings, visibility, and get a complete SEO toolkit that will help you in amazing ways.

Link – https://moz.com/researchtools/ose/

Outreach Plus

One aspect of SEO is personalization and finding ways to bring people back to your content. One way is with hyper-personal emails, and Outreach Plus can help you achieve that and more with their advanced personalization features.

Link – https://www.outreachplus.com/

Broken Link Checker

One thing that can slow down a site and ruin SEO is broken links. This plugin can help alert you to broken links and fix the problem so that it won’t mess up your hard-earned efforts to get more traffic.

Link – https://wordpress.org/plugins/link-checker/

SEO Post Content Links

This plugin helps manage internal linking which can help boost page views, sales, and capture more customers because it helps promote the pages inside your site once a visitor comes. Plus, with a good internal linking strategy, search engines will be more likely to index more pages of your website.

Link – https://wordpress.org/plugins/content-links/

WD Facebook Feed

This plugin enables you to have a discussion right on your website that is also seen on Facebook. This is a good thing for SEO because it will bring traffic to your site. Depending on the poster’s privacy settings, their friends and family will see their posts.

Link – https://wordpress.org/plugins/wd-facebook-feed/

Remember that SEO is important to ensure not only that the search engines find you but also that when your audience clicks through to your website, they stick around to consume your content and buy your offers. The point of SEO is to make your site more user friendly, easier to find, and valuable to your target audience.