Ten Off-Page SEO Tips You Need to Know

Off-page SEO refers to search engine optimization practices that occur off your website. For example, it may occur on social media, in email marketing, sharing content, using influencers, and more. Since off-page SEO is so important, knowing the best way to use it is an important way to increase search results.

Craft Interesting and Sharable Content

When the content you place on your website is interesting and beautiful, people want to share it more often. When they share it, it turns into off-page SEO because that’s a backlink to the content that others will see. Add share buttons and ask viewers to share, and you should also share your content on social media.

Use Influencers to Get the Word Out

One way to get more people clicking through your content to get to your website is to use social media influencers. An influencer will usually charge a fee and want a percentage of sales, but it’s a great way to get more links for your offers.

Guest Blog as a Guest Author

There are many high-ranking websites and blogs that take guest posts. Some even pay for them. If they serve your audience, then it’s probably a great place to post a blog post. Use your byline and your bio that will link to your products and/or services, or other content that you offer.

Participate in Offline Events

Even offline events such as seminars, chamber of commerce events, and more are great ways to get more traffic to your website. Often you can get a link on their site too if you’re a speaker, sponsor, or contributor.

Submit Articles to High Traffic Sites

Article marketing isn’t as big of a thing as it used to be because it was ruined by non-niche websites that collected articles in all niches. But, if there is a website that serves your audience in your niche and that takes submissions, that is a good way to get backlinks if you can get published.

Engage on Social Media

When you engage with people on social media, that also helps with your SEO. The reason is that as people get to know you, they’ll start to trust you and like you more. That means they’ll check out your profile and maybe go to your site. This is a good reason to ensure that your profiles are up to date and represent your brand well.

Participate in Questions and Answers

Many sites like Quora have question and answer areas, but so do social media groups. Whenever you can show your expertise by answering a question, that is an opportunity to get a click to your website.

Use Video Marketing

Video is a super-hot way to get traffic these days. People are more likely to share video than other types of content. If you can repurpose your written content into video, it’s going to be more likely to get shared.

Create Infographics to Share

If you have high data posts, you can turn them into infographics. Add them to the blog post and you’ll see that it gets shared more often, because people prefer images and can often understand data more with images included. Plus, it’ll link back to your site if you watermark it or let people embed it using code.

Use Rich Pins on Pinterest

Pinterest is a great place to add content. If you use rich pins, you will get more links back to your products and services because it carries the information with it no matter where it’s shared.

Off-page SEO is just as important as on-page SEO. Search engine optimization helps your audience find you, but you need to first provide amazing, valuable, and informative content that they want to consume. Then you need to put it in front of them to ensure that they find it. The more places they can find it, the more places search engines can find it.