How to Get Your Business to Show in Local Search

Local search is important for your business if you want to do business with local people. This is often the case for service businesses, restaurants, and bricks and mortar local businesses. Regardless of why you want to appear in local search, if you follow this information you’re going to show up.

The information that is important to local search is:

  • Your business address
  • Maps
  • Telephone numbers
  • Reviews
  • Local directories
  • Information on your website

In order for this information to show up in search, you’ll need to ensure that you use the technology available to include as much of this as possible in your website, on your social media profiles, and in any type of content that you put online. In addition to that, you’ll want to create plenty of content using the right keywords.

Question and Answer Content

Due to voice search, one really great way to show up in local search results is to put Q & A format content on your website. The reason that this works is that when people use voice search via their mobile devices or even household assistants like Alexa and Echo, these are usually addressed to the device as a question. When you have the right questions with the answers, you’ll show up in the search results.

Blog Articles

If you use the right titles, sub-headers, and content that uses local words and local phrases as keywords, you will also start showing up in search results.

Guest Blog Posts

Offer to write guest posts for local bloggers if they also serve your same audience. Your bio box will provide a link to a landing page on your site that is optimized for local information.

Join Your Local Chamber of Commerce

When you pay to join your local chamber of commerce, you will also get a backlink back to your site. Backlinks from authoritative sites help rank your site.

Sponsor Local Charities and Events

When your business name is mentioned as a sponsor of local charities and events, the attention will also help your site get ranked locally.

Speak at Local Events

Get on your local speakers bureau so that you can speak about your topic and niche at local events that are appropriate.

Newsworthy Things

When you do newsworthy things, send out a press release. This is going to make a big difference in getting your information out there.

Arrange Your Website Correctly

Your address should be on every single page, including the contact page. The more often you can mention your location, the better.

The more than you can do to get it in writing and on the record of where your business is located, what you do, who you do it for and how you do it, the better. This is how the search engines start listing your business in search results. You overwhelm it with the right content in the right places, and it will happen.

How to Get Your Business to Show in Local Search
