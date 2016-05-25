Get Ahead with SEO in 2016

As a business owner you no doubt understand the importance of having a successful website that appears on the first page of Google and the other search engines. You’ve no doubt received an email guaranteeing you a listing on the very first page of your chosen search engine, and you’ve no doubt questioned your present web designer about getting better rankings.

You might think that search engine optimization (SEO) is just a trick, is a con run by unethical people or a bunch of shifty tricks to get people to come to your website. While it is true that some of the methods you read about seem somewhat unethical, the fact is that if you follow the rules of SEO without trying to mislead anyone, you’ll find that they are sound business practices that help you build brand awareness, generate more website traffic and help you make more sales in an honest and effective manner.

Consumers Are Smarter Today

Almost everyone that shops online is fully clued up and know most of the tricks of the trade now. They understand sales pages, and know what click-bait and tripwires are and they don’t like many of them. You want to utilize this knowledge with everything you do. Respect their time and don’t try and trick your audience.

Mobile Optimization Is an Imperative

Today websites need to work seamlessly on any device, so mobile optimization is very important, in fact it’s more important that you might think as search engines give preference to mobile friendly websites. Your audience needs to be able to read, learn, interact, and purchase through their mobile devices without missing a beat.

SEO Is a Long-Term Strategy

Working on the SEO structure of your websites and blog will take time. It should not be thought of as an overnight success strategy. Instead, it should be considered a long-term strategy that will work over time to affect your target audience to your website.

Content Needs to Provide Value

If you know your target audience and understand the message that you want to send to them, you’ll be able to create amazing content that provides a lot of value to them. The information should be trustworthy, expertly written, without grammatical errors, and interesting and entertaining to read.

Keyword Density Is Old News

Keywords should be in the title tags, content, H1 tags, URLs, alt text on images, and within the image name. Keywords in content should be included in a natural way without any concern about “density”. In fact, the best advice I can give is to write your content and lots of it regularly, without giving the search engines and keywords a second thought as this will ensure it engages your audience whilst being naturally search engine friendly.

Satisfy the Needs of Your Audience

This goes back to creating content for the different personas within your target audience. You have to put yourself in their shoes and know what they would find valuable and useful.

You Must Earn Links

Links tell search engines how authoritative your website is, what topic your website should be ranked for, how trustworthy your website is, and how valuable the content you create is. If people are linking to and sharing your content, engaging with the content, and visiting your website, you’ll naturally earn links. In other words, skip the article directories, blog networks, comment spamming, and link trading. They don’t work and could harm you.

Get Social

The reason you need to use social media is to build community and relationships so that you can distribute your content and information to people who desire it, need it, and want it. All you have to do is help people and then reap the rewards.

When you accept these new rules of SEO, you’ll be more successful with your SEO strategy – whether it’s on-page or off-page SEO. Remember that it’s a long-term process that will pay off many times over a long period of time and the sooner you start the quicker this will be.