11 SEO Tips for Your Website

Search Engine Optimization or SEO is still very important for your business because that’s how your potential customers will find you and your website. It’s also a great way to ensure that the content on your website is appropriate for your potential customers. Oh and your potential customers are often referred to as your target audience, as these are the people you want to attract and interact with, not the tire kicker type.

Good SEO seeks to provide valuable information to your target audience. That information should inform, educate, motivate, and engage them so that they learn to trust you, like you, and feel as if they know you. That makes it much more possible that they will want to do business with you.

Structure Your Website to Make It Simple

A simple structure will help your site become friendlier to the visitors. This automatically helps SEO because if it’s friendly to visitors, it’s also friendly to search engine bots. When your site is easy to navigate for people, it’s easy to navigate for everyone.

Use One Primary Keyword Per Page

Many people make a mistake when they use keywords. The truth is, you don’t want to rank for more than one keyword per page. You don’t want to confuse people about what they’re looking at when they’re on your site. You also don’t want to confuse the search engines into thinking there is duplicate content.

Use Static URL Addresses

Most WordPress sites let you choose the structure of your URL. The best structure is one that stays the same and uses the keywords that you want to rank for. For example, choose the structure that looks like this: http://www.yoursite.com/keyword-subject. This is the best way to structure your URLs, rather than using a date or random letters and numbers… just look at the URL of this website as an example, need help drop me a message and I’ll help you do it, no charge.

Ensure Your URLs Are Short

The best URLs are short and to the point. You can take out words that aren’t needed like “the”, “to”, “and”, or words like that. On WordPress, if you have Yoast SEO you can create what is called a “slug”. This can be a shorter version of the actual title of the post, keeping only the keyword and what is important about the title in the URL.

Include Meta Information

There is a lot of meta information that should be included on your websites, such as title tags, meta descriptions, alt attributes, and more. This is all information that is behind the scenes within the code. But, if you use self-hosted WordPress, you don’t need to know how to code, you just need the right plugins to fill out the information right. In some cases, you just need to understand it better.

For example, when you add an image, what did you name the image file? That is important for search engines as well as blind people who may be navigating your site. Need help, just comment below or contact me and I’ll try and guide you as best I can.

Present Your Brand Better

When you build your website, it’s important to present your brand in a way that ensures your audience knows it’s you, hears your brand voice, and knows what you stand for. Use descriptions on images that help with branding. Use colors, fonts, and images that go together in some way using a common thread. For example, all your images might be cartoons or vectors if your branding goes with that idea. Or, you may use clean, clear, sharp photography instead. But, know how you want your audience to see you and think of you.

Find Interesting and New Keywords

Since each page should be focused on one keyword, this gives you a lot of fodder for more pages of content. Use tools like Google Keyword Tool in AdWords or iSpionage.com to find keywords that can give you a lot of ideas about content that you can create for your audience and help you rank higher.

Add Content Regularly

One thing that really helps search engines is posting content on a regular basis. Not only that, it also helps keep your business in the top of your ideal customer’s mind. Even if they don’t click it every single time, they are going to notice you eventually. When you do post content to your site, create an email to tell people about the post if you like, as well as a social media post to let people know about it.

Use Different Types of Keywords

There are many types of keywords that you can use. We can’t go into them all here, but to be short and sweet about it you can use generic, exact, and long-tail keywords, and you should use a variety of them. Every keyword doesn’t need to be one word long. Sometimes they’re phrases, and sometimes they’re going to be one word. Sometimes they’ll be specific; other times they’ll be more general.

Use Location When Appropriate

Using location-based keywords aren’t appropriate for everyone. But, they may be for you and they may help you if you want to target specific locations with your information and products. This can create a whole new dimension in your keywords.

Add Keywords to Headlines, Subheadings and Anchor Text

Don’t forget to use your keywords in headings, subheadings, and anchor text, but do remember that you don’t want a single keyword to make up more than two percent of the page of content that you’re trying to rank with. That means that you may use other words in the content to replace that keyword. So, use them first in the headlines, subheadings, anchor text, as file names, and so forth.

Search engine optimization is very important for your success. If you want to ensure that your site is seen and that you are giving your audience what they want, using good SEO practices can help you in many ways. It might seem like a daunting task at first, but it’s not as hard as many people would lead you to believe, if I can do it anyone can… the secret is to get started and to simply measure and improve.