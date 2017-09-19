Self Publishing Your Own Book – Best Practices for Online Marketers

Self publishing your own book may sound a very daunting task, but there are a number of tried and tested best practices for online marketers that can help you become a successful author and build your brand and business.

Do Market Research

You might think you have a brilliant idea for a book, but test it on your market first otherwise you might end up with a book that nobody wants. Brainstorm some titles that you think would be of broad interest to the people in your niche. Survey your customers and audience members to see what they are most interested in.

Keyword Your Title

Online marketing success is all about being discovered online. You can boost your chances of marketing your book well online if you have a catchy title with keywords in it that will make it easy for your target audience to find your book.

Produce a High-Quality Product

Your book should be the best you can write or plan. By “plan” we mean that you don’t necessarily have to write the book yourself. You could hire a ghostwriter to do it for you. If you don’t think you are a good writer, you would give them an outline of the essentials and they would take care of the rest. Or, you could write it yourself and hire a professional editor.

Get a High-Quality Cover

Unless you are a pro at Photoshop and cover design, hire someone to design a high-quality cover for you. Look at other books in your niche and see what you like. Save the covers and use them as a suggestion of what you would like your book to look like. Then hire a book cover designer at Fiverr or Upwork. Check out their portfolio to see their style. Read their reviews to make sure you know the person you are hiring will be reliable. People really DO judge a book by its cover, so don’t skimp on that step.

Publish Your Book as an Ebook

Ebooks may not have the same prestige as a paperback book, but ebooks can get to market a lot faster than a paper book and don’t involve a lot of costs in terms of production and delivery. Buyers get the instant gratification of an instant download, and authors get the chance to connect with consumers directly – cutting out the middlemen of publishers, distributors and so on. The Amazon Kindle system is easy to use and hugely popular.

Social Media Marketing

Social media is ideal for spreading the word about your book. But don’t act like a pushy salesperson. Be helpful in all of your online interactions and your expertise will show through.

Get Reviews

Reviews will help you make more sales. Ask for reviews in each book you publish. Ask friends, family and people in your niche.