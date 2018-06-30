Rewarding Customers and Advocates on Social Media

If you are fortunate enough to have active customers and brand advocates spreading the word about your products and services, it is essential to reward them for their actions so that they are encouraged keep up the good work. There are a number of ways to do this.

Who Are They?

They might be affiliates selling your products in exchange for a commission. Or they might be customers who love what you do and are convinced that others interested in your niche or industry would benefit from learning more about your products and services. There are different ways to reward their sharing.

Affiliates

The most obvious way to reward affiliates is to increase their commission. You could also run contests with great prizes. These could be in relation to sales, or to the number of posts they send out about you each month. It’s up to you. The main thing is that the activities have to be trackable so you can reward them appropriately.

Existing Customers and Site Visitors

If you have a WordPress site, you can reward those who spread the word about you on social media by giving them exclusive content. Use the BizPanda plugin. It is actually a pair of plugins. The first one, Opt-In Panda, requires a site visitor to give their email address in order to “unlock” the content. Then they are on your email marketing list and you can contact them any time you wish and start building a relationship with them.

The second is called Social Locker. The content will unlock when they share the content on a social network, rewarding them for their efforts. The plugin provides buttons for all the major social networks in a single interface:

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

LinkedIn

YouTube

Pinterest

Instagram

You can use them together, or separately. Each button has individual settings, so you can get exactly the kind of shares you want.

You can lock any content you wish. For long articles or an eBook, you could even put multiple locks. To keep on reading, they would have to keep sharing.

Links:

Opt-In Panda – https://wordpress.org/plugins/opt-in-panda/

Social Locker – https://wordpress.org/plugins/social-locker/

Other Perks

You can offer a special closed group with access to you personally, to answer questions at a certain time each day. You could also offer live video on Facebook and YouTube to your target audience in exchange for likes and shares. Again, Traffic Zombie or Opt-In Panda would give them access to these perks, and more.

Special Offers

The most effective means of customer retention is to create special offers that really speak to the need of your target audience. The products you create and launch should all be designed as real solutions for the common problems people experience in your niche. You can offer a great price, coupons, fast-acting bonuses, and deep discounts to encourage repeat sales.

Offer beta testing of new items, pre-launch sales, and exclusive packages with special fast-action bonus items. They will not only be delighted with the special offers you are creating, they will also tell others about the great bargains they are getting as a result of you rewarding them because they are serving as brand advocates.