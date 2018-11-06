Profitable Proven Projects for Joint Venture Partners

A JV partner is someone you joint venture with on a short-term or long-term basis while still maintaining your separate business entities. Forming a JV doesn’t require any type of legal set-up and is just an agreement between parties to work on something together. You make the rules and you agree to the rules.

Host a Webinar Together

A fun way to JV with someone is to either host a webinar together or go to the other’s webinar as a presenter. When one introduces the other to the audience, it makes a difference due to the implied trust that is developed.

Start a Collaborative YouTube Channel

You can get more than one person at a time to work on a YouTube channel. So, if you got five to seven people and everyone had their own day and topic in which to upload to the channel, then you shared the proceeds if you run ads, it can be a win-win for everyone concerned.

Run a Group Together

Groups on Facebook are a lot of work, but they also offer a lot of rewards. If you share the work with others not only will you need to work less, but you may even get more out of it due to the shared audience.

Host Live Events Together

Online and offline live events are all the rage and for good reason. They pay off. People like seeing your face, they like having the real-time engagement, and when you work together sharing audiences and the resources, you get even more out of it.

Develop a Summit Together

A summit usually consists of a lot of speakers, sometimes as many as 20. You can plan a summit that is either online or offline. The speakers can earn money from ticket sales, plus promoting their product at the end of their talk. The planner can technically make affiliate income off all the speakers’ products too.

Conduct a Workshop Using Shared Knowledge

Workshops are small groups that you work in a hands-on way. You can do this today online and offline. It’s amazing how technology has changed things when it comes to workshops. Do one or a series of them with JV partners and watch your business explode.

Run a Membership Site

A membership site is a wonderful way to take advantage of JV partners. If you market to a similar audience and have products that you can each contribute or skills that you can contribute, it’s a fair trade. For example, if one person can create products and one person can deal with the technical stuff, you have a JV partnership made in heaven.

Co-Sponsor an Event

Any type of event can be co-sponsored with two or more JV partners. You see it all the time on TV, for example. The Olympics gets sponsors for their event, as do TV shows. It’s the same concept.

When you work on these types of things together, you can share resources with as many JV partners as you want to involve – which can create more profit for everyone. This is an easy way to work with others either long term or short term, to create more profit and drive interest.